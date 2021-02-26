E-Commerce Packaging Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “E-Commerce Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the E-Commerce Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

E-Commerce Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Consumers electronics are shaping consumers lifestyle in terms of security, communications, and entertainment. Over 1.92 billion people estimated to shop online in the year 2019. Consumer electronics is the segments which have shorter changeover period. Also, the adoption of consumer electronics is reaching the new high every month; resulting in increasing number of shipments year on year.

– E-Commerce has gained the trust of consumers in terms of quality deliverables and aftersales support, which is encouraging them for multiple orders online. In response to this, packaging solution providers are offering robust packaging solutions to sustain damages during handling and logistics.

– The mobile market is the refreshed category of consumer electronics which have the highest penetration, and with continuous development by the technologies, the mobile market growth is multiplying. Also, in response to this growth, e-commerce companies are partnering for their launches and distribution, resulting in the growing demand for the e-commerce packaging market.

– Many e-commerce companies are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions in order to reduce plastic wastes and moving towards paper-based packaging. The trend is also expected to hit the consumer electronics segment, which is sensitive to external impacts with better designing to make packaging more robust. For instance, e-commerce giant Amazon introduced Frustration-Free Packaging solution for eliminating the additional shipping boxes. By December 2017, the company has avoided 360 million shipping boxes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold the largest Share

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for the e-commerce industry. Increasing customer base due to growing economies of the major countries like India and China is driving the growing number of e-commerce shipments in the regions. Hence, it will drive the demand for more packaging solutions in the region.

– Witnessing driven by a young demographic profile, IBEF has stated that increasing internet penetration and relative better economic performance, Indias E-commerce revenue is expected to jump from USD 39 billion in 2017 to USD 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual rate of 51 percent, the highest in the world.

– Government initiatives encouraging digitalization are continually introducing people to online modes of commerce and driving the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions in the region. India continues to have a favorable FDI policy of 100% FDI, which is encouraging companies like Amazon to build a stronger base in the country.

– In April 2018, Amazon announced its plans to add five new fulfillment centers in India and retain its position as the largest warehousing space provider in the country. The Indian government is also backing Amazon’s aim to reduce the use of plastic packagings for e-commerce.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Commerce Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the E-Commerce Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the E-Commerce Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the E-Commerce Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the E-Commerce Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of E-Commerce Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Interest towards Convenient Shopping solutions

4.2.2 Growing Proliferation Towards Online Retailing and the emergence of Omni-channel Presence

4.2.3 Focus Towards Sustainable Packaging Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Growth in the Underdeveloped Economies

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Corrugated Board

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Fashion and Apparel

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Food & Beverages

5.2.4 Personal Care Products

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 International Paper Company

6.1.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.5 DS Smith PLC

6.1.6 Klabin SA

6.1.7 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Pacman LLC

6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd.

6.1.12 Shorr Packaging Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

