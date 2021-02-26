Big Data Technology and Service Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Big Data Technology and Service Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Big Data Technology and Service market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Big Data Technology and Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. The US Census Bureau reported that 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of big data services for cloud.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers details and transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing volume of shoppers’ data, the need for big data services is also growing.

– Big data services are also used for forecasting demand and tracking customer journey from research to purchase.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient big data technologies.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of big data services in India.

– While global banks in Asia-Pacific (APAC) have been adopting big data in droves, more local banks in the region are now doing so to gain a â€œsecond-mover advantage.

– According to Oracle, Indian enterprises are adopting big data and visual tools to improve operations and enhance customer experience at a greater pace than the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries.

– For cities such as Hong Kong, rooted as one of the worlds leading hubs for financial services and home to an array of data-rich industries including banking, communications and media, transport and logistics, the opportunities to capitalize on these data assets are immense.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Big Data Technology and Service market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Big Data Technology and Service industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Big Data Technology and Service market in the future? Who is the leader in the Big Data Technology and Service market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Big Data Technology and Service market?

Detailed TOC of Big Data Technology and Service Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Data Discovery and Visualization Tools is Expanding the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Hacking and Tampering of Generated Data by Insiders or Third Party is Challenging the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Delivery Mode

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Telecom & IT

5.2.2 Energy & Power

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Retail

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.7 Engineering & Construction

5.2.8 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

5.2.9 Other End -user Verticals (Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.7 SAS Institute

6.1.8 Information Builders Inc.

6.1.9 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.10 Accenture PLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

