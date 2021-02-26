Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Focus on Pre-clinical Development Services in CMO

– The biopharma industry has been consistently growing at a robust rate for the past five years. Being the largest and a consistently fast-growing segment of the healthcare industry, significant expansion is expected in the CMO market, reflecting demand, as many of the pharmaceutical companies continue to outsource.

– CMOs are focusing more on pre-clinical development services, such as formulation development, process support, process development, clinical trial manufacturing, analytical services, and regulatory support, in addition to offering lifecycle management and technology transfer capabilities.

– In-house pre-clinical development services and technology transfer are translated into higher overhead costs for pharma companies compared to outsourcing.

– One of the key trends in the last few years has been the emergence of CMOs in emerging markets, particularly in the BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). India and China are among the fastest growing segments in the APAC region. However, issues with delivery, service, and product quality are restraining this market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Highest Growth IN CRO Market

– Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the CRO market, owing to the low cost offered by the region, as compared to the United States and other developed economies. Additionally, growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, coupled with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are few driving factors boosting growth in the region.

– With increasing privatization of clinical trials, there has been an increase in the outsourcing of research processes in developing regions, such as China and India. For instance, the market is witnessing increased outsourcing of research services, such as Clinical Data Management, Pharmacovigilance, Biostatistics, etc., by large pharmaceuticals.

– Growing investments by several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs manufacturing companies are also supporting the growth of the CRO market in the region. As part of its five-year Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2020 plan, the Singaporean government has committed to invest nearly USD 2.4 billion, in advancing manufacturing and engineering in the pharmaceutical market.

– In January 2019, Lambda, headquartered in India, announced the acquisition of US-based Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, in a move to increase its presence in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Volumes by Big Pharmaceutical Companies

4.3.2 Advent of CDMO Model into the Outsourcing Model

4.3.3 Increasing Investment in R&D

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Lead Time and Logistics Costs

4.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4.3 Capacity Utilization Issues Affecting the Profitability of CMOS

4.5 industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Industry Policies

4.8 Technology Snapshot

4.8.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies

4.8.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration

4.8.3 Key considerations for outsourcing of Pharma R&D

4.8.4 Major segments in CRO – Bio Analytical Testing, Central Laboratory Testing & cGMP Testing

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Type – CMO Market Segment

5.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

5.1.2.2 Liquid Dose Formulation

5.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

5.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.2 By Research Phase – CRO Market Segment

5.2.1 Pre-clinical

5.2.2 Phase I

5.2.3 Phase II

5.2.4 Phase III

5.2.5 Phase IV

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 For CMO Market Segment

5.3.1.1 North America

5.3.1.1.1 By Service Type

5.3.1.1.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.3.1.1.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.3.1.1.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1.1.2 By Country

5.3.1.1.2.1 United States

5.3.1.1.2.2 Canada

5.3.1.2 Europe

5.3.1.2.1 By Service Type

5.3.1.2.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.3.1.2.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.3.1.2.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1.2.2 By Country

5.3.1.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.1.2.2.2 Germany

5.3.1.2.2.3 France

5.3.1.2.2.4 Italy

5.3.1.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.3.1 By Service Type

5.3.1.3.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.3.1.3.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.3.1.3.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1.3.2 By Country

5.3.1.3.2.1 China

5.3.1.3.2.2 India

5.3.1.3.2.3 Japan

5.3.1.3.2.4 Australia

5.3.1.3.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.4 Latin America

5.3.1.4.1 By Service Type

5.3.1.4.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.3.1.4.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.3.1.4.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1.4.2 By Country

5.3.1.4.2.1 Brazil

5.3.1.4.2.2 Mexico

5.3.1.4.2.3 Argentina

5.3.1.4.2.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.1.5.1 By Service Type

5.3.1.5.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.3.1.5.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.3.1.5.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1.5.2 By Country

5.3.1.5.2.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.1.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.1.5.2.3 South Africa

5.3.1.5.2.4 Nigeria

5.3.1.5.2.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.2 For CRO Segment

5.3.2.1 North America

5.3.2.2 Europe

5.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CMO Vendor

6.1.1.1 Catalent Inc.

6.1.1.2 Recipharm AB

6.1.1.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

6.1.1.4 Patheon Inc.

6.1.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.1.6 Pfizer CentreSource

6.1.1.7 Aenova Group

6.1.1.8 Famar SA

6.1.1.9 Baxter Biopharma Solutions

6.1.1.10 Lonza Group

6.1.2 CRO Vendors

6.1.2.1 CMIC Co. Ltd.

6.1.2.2 Covance Inc.

6.1.2.3 Syneos Health Inc.

6.1.2.4 LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd.

6.1.2.5 Novotech Pty Ltd.

6.1.2.6 PAREXEL International Corporation

6.1.2.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

6.1.2.8 PRA Health Sciences Inc.

6.1.2.9 Quanticate Ltd.

6.1.2.10 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

6.1.2.11 SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

6.1.2.12 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd.

6.1.2.13 Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

6.1.2.14 WuXi AppTec Inc.

6.1.2.15 3V Biosciences Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

