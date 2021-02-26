China Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “China Flexible Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the China Flexible Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

China Flexible Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Food Sector to Occupy the largest Market Share

– In China, standardization is driving the demand for ready-to-eat food, pushing manufacturers to invest in efficient, flexible packaging solutions, such as retort pouches. Owing to this, the Chinese manufacturer, JMU Limited, in 2018, set up a new R&D center to develop ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products as part of the efficiency revolution.

– BASF organization worked with Zhuhai Fucheng Science and Technology Co. Ltd, one of the major producers of retort pouches and food packaging in China, to develop a food cooking bag that supports efficient production. This bag can withstand high temperatures of disinfection, with much steam blocking performance.

– Moreover, food companies are expanding their businesses, in terms of geography and product lines, to cater to this rising demand for packaged food.

– With the increasing revenue of dried processed food in the country, it is evident that the demand for flexible packaging products will increase, driving the market growth forward.

Plastic to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Plastics are one of the most preferred materials in terms of packaging applications, owing to factors such as performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Plastics are the primary raw material for flexible packages. Some of the commonly used polymers are polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP).

– The government regulations against single-use plastic packaging material are causing many companies to ramp up their eco-friendly plastic alternatives. Biodegradable plastics made from the agricultural sources, such as corn and sugar cane are emerging as an alternative to traditional petroleum-based products.

– Furthermore, Chinas production of polylactide acid (PLA), a type of biodegradable plastic raw material, is expected to rise quickly from a very small base in the near future, providing cheaper raw materials to the local packaging industry.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the China Flexible Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the China Flexible Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the China Flexible Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the China Flexible Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the China Flexible Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of China Flexible Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Material

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Paper

6.1.3 Aluminium Foil

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Food

6.2.2 Medical & Pharmaceutical

6.2.3 Consumer Products

6.2.4 Other End-user Industries

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Sealed Air (China) Co. Ltd

7.1.2 Mondi (China) Film Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.3 Tetra Pak International SA

7.1.4 Berry Global Group Inc.

7.1.5 Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific (Amcor Limited)

7.1.6 Huhtamaki OYJ

7.1.7 Southern Packaging Group Limited

7.1.8 Texin Pack Printing Co. Ltd.

7.1.9 Huangshan Novel Co. Ltd

7.1.10 Hunan Xinxiangwei Packaging Co. Ltd

7.1.11 Kinderway Packaging Co.

7.1.12 Zhe Jiang Fang Ding Soft Packing Co. Ltd

7.1.13 JiangSu CaiHua Packaging Group Company

7.1.14 Shanghai AirPaq Packing Tech Development Co. Ltd

7.1.15 Wuxi Huaxing Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd

7.1.16 Jiangsu Shenkai Packaging High-tech Co. Ltd

7.1.17 Hangzhou Hansin New Packing Material Co. Ltd

7.1.18 Jieshou Tianhong New Material Co. Ltd

7.1.19 Jiangsu Litel Green Packaging Co. Ltd

7.1.20 Zhejiang Chengde Package Technology Co. Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

