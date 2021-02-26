Robotic Sensors Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Robotic Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Robotic Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Robotic Sensors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry

– In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

– Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.

– To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.

Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to noteworthy implementation of industrial robots in various countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications, owing to the massive deployment in the countrys dominating semiconductor and automotive manufacturing industries.

– As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies such as India and Japan, there is vast potential for growth in this regional market. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the sensors in the robotics market.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales in India increased by 30% in 2017 as compared to the previous year of 2016. Additionally, 62% of this annual surge was achieved only through the automotive industry in the country.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotic Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Robotic Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Robotic Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Robotic Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Robotic Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Robotic Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Surge in Demand for Industrial Robotics

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Robots in Logistics and Transportation Application

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Regions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Force & Torque Sensor

5.1.2 Temperature Sensor

5.1.3 Pressure Sensor

5.1.4 Position Sensor

5.1.5 Proximity Sensor

5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors

5.2 By Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Process & Packaging

5.2.4 Logistics

5.2.5 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

6.1.2 Baumer Group

6.1.3 FANUC Corporation

6.1.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 OMRON Corporation

6.1.8 Sensata Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.10 Tekscan, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

