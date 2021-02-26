Barrier Films Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Barrier Films Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Barrier Films market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Barrier Films Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– The changing food habits associated with the busy lifestyle of people creates a demand for packaged food. Also, the increasing demand for packaged food can be attributed to the improving lifestyles of people, owing to the increase in disposable income, which is driving the market studied.

– The â€œsnackingâ€ trend across the globe is driving consumers to purchase â€œon-the-goâ€ food items, while also demanding healthy and improved flavor options. This has driven grocery stores, restaurants, and supermarkets to welcome this trend by offering a variety of packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals, and has further created the demand for flexible and convenient packaging with high barrier properties.

– Grab-and-go food (GNG) refers to pre-packaged, ready-to-eat food items often sold at a self-service refrigerator or something similar, which is expected to act as a significant driver for the growth of packaging forms with longer shelf life and greater barrier properties.

– With the increasing revenue of the food packaging market, it will drive the growth of the barrier films market as they are being increasingly used in the industry for packing various food products.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is witnessing a change in the consumer lifestyle trends, who are demanding convenience and portability of products, especially in the food sector, which directly drives the barriers films market.

– The food industry accounts for more than 5% of the US GDP and is still growing, owing to the greater demand for packaged foods. With the advantages like ease of use at home and on-the-go flexibility, have become necessary factors which drive the purchase of packaged foods.

– The U.S flexible packaging industry is witnessing a better growth as compared to the rigid packaging market, owing to the unique solutions provided for many packaging challenges. While considering the full life cycle of flexible packaging, it has superior sustainability attributes including using less material, less energy and creating less GHG emissions and waste, thus, making it a more suitable form of packaging. All these factors have contributed significantly to the growth of barrier films in this region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Barrier Films market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Barrier Films market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Barrier Films industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Barrier Films market in the future? Who is the leader in the Barrier Films market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Barrier Films market?

Detailed TOC of Barrier Films Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Replacement of Rigid Packaging Formats

4.3.2 Growing Retail Barrier Films Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Legislations For Recycling

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Oxygen and Other Gas

5.1.2 Corrosion

5.1.3 Moisture

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Bemis Company

6.1.3 Berry Global

6.1.4 Ampac Holdings, LLC

6.1.5 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

6.1.6 Constantia Flexibles Group

6.1.7 Innovia Films Limited

6.1.8 Winpak Ltd.

6.1.9 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.10 Glenroy, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

