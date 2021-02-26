Curcumin Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Curcumin Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Curcumin market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Curcumin Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Awareness of Natural Food Ingredients

Color is one of the first things consumers notice about any product. But with clean-label demand spreading across the market, colors are increasingly about more than just what meets the eye. Natural colors are now a purchasing priority for an enormous chunk of the consumer base, and brands big and small are taking notice. Consumers are ready to pay premium prices to procure organic products, owing to their health benefits. Organic turmeric is in high demand among consumers who are looking to reap the full health benefits of turmerics functional properties. There are many functionality problems with natural colors. Nevertheless, exempt (Natural) colors are perceived by consumers as being less of a health hazard than the petroleum(coal-tar)-derived synthetics. Hence, manufacturers are incorporating them into their products to get an edge. This is driving the global curcumin market.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market Segment

Increased focus on research and development, in order to enhance curcumin bioavailability is a major driver for curcumin in the Asia-Pacific region, with a larger number of laboratory studies to prove structure-function relationships, and human clinical trials to establish efficacy and safety by specific applications (prevention and supportive treatment of digestive disorders, arthritis, cancers, cardiovascular diseases). The Chinese curcumin industry is anticipated to witness heavy gain from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, subject to the products natural anti-oxidants. High demand for turmeric-based organic dietary supplements and anti-cancer medication is expected to fuel Japans curcumin market size. Increasing consumer consciousness toward the consumption of natural ingredients in food products, cosmetics, and medicines is expected to help Asian market players to exploit lucrative opportunities in the curcumin market. India is by far the largest producer and exporter of turmeric in the world. Turmeric occupies about 6% of the total area under spices and condiments in India.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Curcumin market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Curcumin industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Curcumin market in the future? Who is the leader in the Curcumin market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Curcumin market?

Detailed TOC of Curcumin Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Cosmetics

5.1.4 Nutraceuticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 South America

5.2.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Biomax Life Sciences Ltd

6.4.2 Synthite Industries Ltd.

6.4.3 Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt

6.4.4 S V Agro Foods

6.4.5 Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

6.4.6 Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.7 Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd

6.4.8 The Green Labs LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

