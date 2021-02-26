Paper Packaging Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Paper Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Paper Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Paper Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Account for a Significant Portion of the Paper Packaging Market

– A fierce competition exists between the quality-product providers in the food market. Due to these parameters, manufacturers in the food market are continuously making and delivering high-quality products.

– The increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard containers and packaging market over the coming years. Besides, the increasing sales of paperboard-based products, the demand for super trays for vegetables and fresh fruits in the hypermarket contribute to the matket growth.

– A rapidly expanding organized-retail sector has led to an augmented demand for food and beverages and other consumer care products. Most retail stores use packaging materials not only to preserve food but also to retain the nutritional value of food. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing grocery items, including frozen and chilled foods, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the paper packaging market.

– The food manufacturing companies have become cautious and are making extra efforts in the packaging of products. Various ranges of packaging materials in the market are available to fulfill various packaging needs, like corrugated boxes and cardboard boxes.

Asia-Pacific to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– The increasing number of manufacturing plants all over the region, combined with the growing consumerism and transit packaging sector in the Asia Pacific, is contributing to the growth of the paper packaging market. Among the countries of Asia-Pacific, China occupied the largest market share and India is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

– The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing market is of immense importance as it facilities the manufacturing of generic drugs in India, in a cost-effective manner to stay competitive in the market. This factor is making the pharmaceutical companies, across the world, to choose India as their manufacturing destination.

– Even the Government of India is taking steps to provide incentives in the form of soft loans for the up gradation of Schedule M facilities to WHO GMP compliant units, which leads to additional 1000 units certified as WHO GMP compliant, further boosting the packaging of cartons and folding boxes, thus, driving the market for paper packaging.

– Corrugated boxes segment is expected to dominate the APAC paper packaging market, owing to the escalating rate of exports and the developing logistics sector of the country.

– Strong growth in sectors, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, due to the fast-growing middle-class population along with organized retailing, is expected to spur the demand for paper packaging in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Paper Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Paper Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Paper Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Paper Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Paper Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Development Of Barrier-coated Paperboard Products

4.2.2 Growing Consumer Awareness On Paper Packaging

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Effects Of Deforestation On Paper Packaging

4.3.2 Rising Operational Costs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Paperboard

5.1.2 Container board

5.1.3 Corrugated board

5.1.4 Kraft Paperboard

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 Food & Beverage

5.2.2 Personal Care

5.2.3 Home Care

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Other Industry Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 WestRock

6.1.2 International Paper Company

6.1.3 Amcor Ltd

6.1.4 Mondi Group

6.1.5 DS Smith

6.1.6 Tetra Pak Group

6.1.7 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

6.1.8 Sappi Ltd

6.1.9 Sonoco Corporation

6.1.10 Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

