Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Labelling Machines to Witness Significant Growth

– With the growing technological advancements and digital transformation, the importance of labelling has increased tremendously over the years. Cosmetic products are available in different forms of packagings and material, and hence, the choice of labelling machines to suit the packaging technics is essential.

– Even FDA and EU do not have many restrictions on ingredients for cosmetic products and the testing of products is left up to the manufacturers, the regulations for listing the ingredients is mandatory which makes the labelling machine essential for each packaging.

– Cosmetics product companies are expanding their productions across the countries due to the increase in sales of consumer goods for personal care over the year. According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the United States is expected to spend USD 3.2 trillion in 2019 on personal healthcare.

– Owing to this increase, the packaging machinery adoption for cosmetics will also increase subsequently. In addition to this, according to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, labelling machines witnessed high demand in packaging sector. This factor coupled with rising demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the market growth.

North America is the Key Market for Cosmetic Packaging Machinery

– The United States is a hub for cosmetic products and is known for its innovative and quality products. The consumers in the United States are seeking out products geared toward their specific needs and preferences.

– The country has the footprint of many multinational companies, such as Revlon, MAC Cosmetics, Avon, and LOreal. The United States is the biggest market for skin care products, including anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products.

– The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative, undertaken by the United States to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy, by investing in packaging equipment, which is used in the final line of production.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market in the future? Who is the leader in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market?

Detailed TOC of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technology Snapshot

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Personal Healthcare Products

4.3.2 Increasing Industrial Automation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Requirement

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Machine Type

5.1.1 Form/Fill/Seal Machinery

5.1.2 Labelling Machinery

5.1.3 Capping Machinery

5.1.4 Wrapping Machinery

5.1.5 Other Machine Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

6.1.2 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

6.1.3 Marchesini Group S.p.A.

6.1.4 Packsys Global Ltd

6.1.5 Prosy’s Innovative Packaging Equipment

6.1.6 Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC

6.1.7 Vetraco Group

6.1.8 Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation, ltd.

6.1.9 Wimco Ltd

6.1.10 ProMach Inc.

6.1.11 Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.

6.1.12 APACKS

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

