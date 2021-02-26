Supercomputers Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Supercomputers Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Supercomputers market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power to Drive the Market Growth

– Development of highly sophisticated models that deal with complex physics, chemistry and environmental issues require higher computing resources to solve the problems associated with them.

– The development of such models is needed to solve problems and innovate products and solutions that make lives easier. Supercomputing is the fastest way to solve problems that would otherwise require years. The need for higher processing power increases as the problems get complicated.

– According to Cisco, till 2019, IoT devices will generate an estimated 500 zettabytes of data per year and that number is expected to grow exponentially, not linearly, for the years beyond. To handle this amount of data, the only supercomputer can process it and give the desired output in less time.

– Therefore, countries across the globe engaging in promoting the use of supercomputers. China is leading with the most number of supercomputers followed by the United States as these countries are heavy into R&D and innovations.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Due to the rising trend of accessing and processing huge amount of data at faster rates and extending applications in various fields, such as weather forecasting, defense research, and medical applications, many countries across the region are investing in the development of supercomputers.

– The major contribution in investment and development in Asia-Pacific is from countries like China, Japan, and India that invest heavily in the technology landscape. Thus, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major market for supercomputers.

– Further, China is constantly striving to develop the most advanced supercomputers in the world, which has led to the development of Tianhe-2A, Sunway TaihuLight, and PAI-Bsystem, among others. Japan and India are also gaining momentum in the supercomputer market with high investments from the respective governments toward supercomputer infrastructure.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Supercomputers market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Supercomputers industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Supercomputers market in the future? Who is the leader in the Supercomputers market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Supercomputers market?

Detailed TOC of Supercomputers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power

4.2.2 Growing Investments in Research

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Setup Cost

4.3.2 Large Installation Space

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Vector Processing

5.1.2 Parallel Processing

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Commercial Industries

5.2.2 Government Entities

5.2.3 Research Institutions

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atos SE

6.1.2 Cray Inc.

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 FUJITSU Corporation

6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Lenovo Inc.

6.1.8 NEC Technologies India Private Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

