Fish Sauce Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Fish Sauce Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Fish Sauce market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Fish Sauce Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Remain the largest market

Increasing demand for convenience among the population has led to the availability of fish sauces in the supermarket/hypermarkets. Modern trade channels have taken the front seat, and this has resulted in the increasing market share of the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The product options provided under a single roof has given this channel an added advantage. The fish sauce section at a supermarket in Saigon has various brands of fish sauce on its shelves. Stores like Whole Foods do not carry Megachef, but they do have Red Boat, an excellent artisanal brand from Vietnam. A number of convenience stores are available in the Asian countries thereby making it convenient for the consumers to buy food products.

North America is the Fastest Growing Market Segment

The major players in the US fish sauce market are brands from Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Some of the major brands in the country are Red Boat fish sauce and Squid. The premium segment accounts for 36.74% of the US fish sauce market in 2017. Consumer demand for the fish sauce will continue to grow due to the various health benefits offered by fish sauce and it also boosts the taste of the food. Increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, manufacturers are making a fish sauce by fermenting the fish using natural ingredients such as salt and water. Despite significant demand from South-East Asian countries, the United States witnesses a growing market for fish sauce. This growth is further promoted by the expansion of the distribution channel.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fish Sauce market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Fish Sauce industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Fish Sauce market in the future? Who is the leader in the Fish Sauce market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Fish Sauce market?

Detailed TOC of Fish Sauce Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Speciality Retailers

5.1.4 Online Retail Stores

5.1.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 Vietnam

5.2.3.4 Thailand

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 South America

5.2.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Red Boat Fish Sauce

6.4.2 Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd

6.4.3 Unilever Food Solutions

6.4.4 Masan Group

6.4.5 Rayong Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Tang Sang Ha Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

