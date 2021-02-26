Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Storage to Account for the Largest Market Share

– Nowadays, the world has become connected in terms of data and that calls for the continuous availability of safe storage and timely retrieval of information when needed. Data backup, disaster recovery, archiving, analytics, cost savings, IT innovation are some of the reasons because of which businesses are ready to invest in cloud enterprise file synchronization and sharing storage.

– Additionally, with cloud-based storage systems, organizations pay for the amount of storage they need. This pricing flexibility prevents wasted infrastructure. This further helped them to manage fluctuating workloads in any size of the organizations. A survey by Spiceworks states that 55% of enterprises prefer cloud storage because of a security component ie User Account Control. This feature helps the EFSS market to flourish during the forecast period.

– One of the major players in this market is Dropbox, Inc., and is widely preferred by many enterprises because it stores most files on its own cloud instead of on AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Enterprises see this as more secure and reliable.

– Further, with one of its feature called â€œSmart Syncâ€ which makes the user experience the same whether the content they are working with is local or in the cloud. This feature helped many SMEs to adopt Dropbox because it is to operate. Thus, the growth of the users of Dropbox will have a positive outlook on the EFSS market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is going to witness the highest growth in the enterprise file synchronization and sharing market, owing to the presence of the two largest economies of the world i.e., India and China. The economies of both nations are growing and China has experienced explosive growth in its industrial sector, whereas Indias growth has been fueled by the expansion of service-producing industries. Both the industries are widely benefited by EFSS storage owing to the need for real-time data sharing, customer satisfaction, live commenting, etc.

– Further, due to a considerable shift toward digitalization of processes by small and medium-sized enterprises in these regions, results in the generation of high volumes of data and demand for protection of crucial enterprise data collected from various sources, thus the EFSS market sees potential growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

– In addition, other factors like rapid economic development, implementation of cloud-based solutions, growing Corporate-Owned Personally-Enabled (COPE) trend coupled with and massive penetration of smartphones and internet across consumers and business segments is having a positive outlook for the EFSS market in these regions.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to help in the growth of enterprise file synchronization and sharing market in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) market?

Detailed TOC of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market (EFSS) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce

4.3.2 Increasing Collaborations Between Employees and Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of EFSS Solutions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Managed Service

5.1.2 Professional Service

5.2 By Size of Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 Cloud

5.3.2 On-premise

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Banking & Financial Services and Insurance

5.4.2 Legal

5.4.3 Media & Entertainment

5.4.4 Education

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 IT & Telecom

5.4.7 Logistics & Retail

5.4.8 Manufacturing

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Box, Inc.

6.1.2 Citrix Systems

6.1.3 Dropbox Inc.

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Google, Inc

6.1.6 IBM

6.1.7 Watchdox, Inc. (Blackberry Limited)

6.1.8 VMware, Inc.

6.1.9 Thru Inc

6.1.10 SugarSync

6.1.11 Qnext Corp

6.1.12 Acronis

6.1.13 CTERA Networks

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

