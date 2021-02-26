North America Tea Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “North America Tea Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the North America Tea market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

North America Tea Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Rise in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Tea

Rising awareness, regarding the health benefits of RTD tea, on-the-go convenience trend, and premiumisation of tea are a few factors affecting the market. Healthy hydration trends, among the consumers in North America, have led to the rise in the demand of RTD tea products over other carbonated or soft drinks. The market faces challenges with respect to the availability of substitute products, such as energy drinks, other RTD drinks, like coffee, and functional beverages. Innovations and new product launches remain the key influential factors for the market growth, where manufacturers are coming up with new flavors, combinations of ingredients, and strong promotional positioning of the products. For instance, Value-added RTD tea, such as kombucha fermented tea products, are gearing up the market growth in the overall RTD market.

United States is the Largest Market Segment

The United States has been identified as the third-largest importer of tea, globally. Tea consumption in the United States has increased significantly in the past few years, and tea is now the most popular beverage in this country. In this region, the major growth opportunities include increasing health awareness among North American consumers, the introduction of new flavors, and the demand for convenience. The United States tea market recorded robust growth, in terms of value and volume in 2018, with herbal and green tea reflecting stronger demand. The market for tea is expected to grow at an impressive pace, due to continued innovation, convenience, and popularity of high-end specialty tea. Future, the growth is expected to be dependent on growing consumer interest, as well as the marketing of tea as a healthy beverage.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the North America Tea market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the North America Tea industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the North America Tea market in the future? Who is the leader in the North America Tea market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the North America Tea market?

Detailed TOC of North America Tea Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Form

5.1.1 Leaf Tea

5.1.2 CTC Tea (Crush, Tear, and Curl)

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Black Tea

5.2.2 Green Tea

5.2.3 Herbal Tea

5.2.4 Other Product Types

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Specialist Retailers

5.3.4 Online Retail Stores

5.3.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 ITO EN INC.

6.4.4 Tata Global Beverages

6.4.5 Davids Tea Inc.

6.4.6 Bigelow Tea

6.4.7 Tea Forte

6.4.8 Republic of Tea

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

