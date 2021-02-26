Europe Nutraceutical Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Nutraceutical Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Nutraceutical market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Europe Nutraceutical Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Germany Dominates the Market

Germany holds the maximum market share of 14% followed by the U.K and France. Consumers in the UK greatly appreciated high protein products for its health-promoting properties, therefore increasing the target consumer base from traditional gym-goers and fitness fanatics to the general public. The most trending category having high protein fortification is breakfast cereals. Around 82 million consumers help make Germany the largest food & beverage retail market in Europe. Consumers in Germany tend to buy less and less often. However, they do demand high-quality products, including organic and health & wellness food products. The nutraceutical market in Germany is benefitted by the strong economy and low unemployment rate. The aging population is fueling the demand for functional beverages, to prevent or overcome health conditions. They consider functional beverages as the â€˜meal bottle.

Functional Beverage is the Fastest-growing Segment

The growing number of health-conscious consumers and their demand for health-based ingredient containing products are fuelling the European functional beverage market. Companies are taking measures to adapt their products to EFSA requirements. However, the process for regulatory approval is slow for health claims, owing to a heavily regulated market. Consequently, there is a huge problem for small innovative beverage companies in Europe. The European functional beverage market continues to capture the second-largest market share, owing to the growing demand for â€˜Clean Label foods and growing health awareness. Consumers in Europe prefer a wide range of products, such as energy drinks, enhanced waters, and juices. While the introduction of advanced technologies, such as microencapsulation, is paving the way for manufacturers to start new ventures.

Detailed TOC of Europe Nutraceutical Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Food

5.1.2 Functional Beverage

5.1.3 Dietary Supplement

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Speciality Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Spain

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Germany

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Italy

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle SA

6.4.2 The Kelloggs Company

6.4.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

6.4.4 Amway

6.4.5 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.6 Sanofi

6.4.7 PepsiCo, Inc.

6.4.8 The Kraft Heinz Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

