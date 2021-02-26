High-end Inertial Systems Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “High-end Inertial Systems Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the High-end Inertial Systems market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

High-end Inertial Systems Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Navigation High-end Accelerometers to Witness High Growth

– The high-end accelerometers for navigational applications comprise guidance systems, range finding devices, aeronautics, and stabilization units.

– The navigation grade applications for MEMS accelerometers are found in speed control, tilt control, bogie monitoring system and positioning monitoring systems employed in tactical and commercial transport units. They are also increasingly being used in shock monitoring and train positioning systems.

– Primarily in the field of aviation, accelerometers are widely used as a part of inertial navigation systems, such as AHRS, to offer greater performance stability and accuracy. The configuration of accelerometers in terms of working range and bias stability range in the high-end IMUs acts as a differentiating factor in these devices.

– With the increasing aircraft fleet in various regions across the globe, the high-end inertial systems market is expected to witness positive growth.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region occupies the largest share in the high-end inertial systems market. The major share of demand for high-end inertial systems is from the maritime sector and the aircraft industry for both commercial and defense purposes.

– The United States allocates the maximum budget for defense spending. Nonetheless, the decrease in military spending in the past few years is expected to be offset by steady growth in aerospace and land-based applications of inertial systems in the United States, which is expected to drive the market forward.

– However, a strong increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft in this region is also driving the market for high-end inertial systems. The huge aerospace industry of the United States which exports a huge share of the total aerospace production attracts many foreign firms to the United States aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, employing a skilled and hospitable workforce, with diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems, which is a primary reason for the growth of the market studied in this region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global High-end Inertial Systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Inertial Systems market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the High-end Inertial Systems industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the High-end Inertial Systems market in the future? Who is the leader in the High-end Inertial Systems market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the High-end Inertial Systems market?

Detailed TOC of High-end Inertial Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of MEMS Technology

4.3.2 Inclination of Growth Towards Defense and Aerospace

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Complexity, Coupled with High Maintenance Costs

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 High-end Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS) – Application by Performance

5.1.1 Industrial Applications

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Aerospace

5.1.4 Land/ Naval

5.2 High-end Accelerometers – by Grade & Performance Range

5.2.1 Tactical

5.2.2 Navigation

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Automotive

5.3 High-end Gyroscopes – by Performance

5.3.1 Tactical

5.3.2 Navigation

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Automotive

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.5 Thales Group

6.1.6 Rockwell Collins Inc.

6.1.7 Moog Inc.

6.1.8 Fairchild Semiconductor (ON Semiconductors)

6.1.9 VectorNav Technologies

6.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.11 Safran Group (SAGEM)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

