Safety IO Modules Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of "Safety IO Modules Market" size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Safety IO Modules market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Safety IO Modules Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Safety IO Modules in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive industry is experiencing a paradigm shift with increasing integration of technology. The autonomous car technology is rapidly advancing with companies investing heavily in this technology. The demand for electric cars is also growing, with companies introducing affordable electric vehicles.

– This is expected to result in higher demand for automobiles, pushing companies to up their manufacturing capabilities, and establish plants.

– As safety IO models offer increased reliability and safety without compromising on the operational efficiency, the industry is moving towards safety IO systems. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for safety IO modules, during the forecast period.

– As safety IO models offer increased reliability and safety without compromising on the operational efficiency, the industry is moving towards safety IO systems. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for safety IO modules, during the forecast period.

– With the growing demand for automobiles across the world, companies are pushing towards automated systems to increase the productivity of the existing plants.

– Many automotive manufacturers are either establishing new manufacturing infrastructure across the world or moving the processes in automotive manufacturing, from manual labor to robotic machinery. Thus, with the increase in the number of industrial robots and automation, there is a need for interfacing these systems with centralized controllers. The automotive industry is thus deploying IO modules, for monitoring, data collecting, and controlling these systems.

North America to Have the Largest Market Share

– The key factors contributing to the growth of the North America safety IO modules market are demand for intrinsically safe IO modules, compulsory industrial or government safety standards, miniaturization of devices, demand for reduced wiring cost and reduced start-up machine time.

– The United States is one of the top five countries that import the highest number of high-voltage protection equipment as well as low-voltage equipment, accounting for an import value of nearly USD 718 million (for high-voltage protection equipment) and a USD 9.26 billion (for low-voltage protection equipment).

– Besides, the United States has the largest and most technologically developed economy in the world, with a positive per capita GDP. Business firms in the United States enjoy a greater degree of flexibility compared to businesses in Japan and Western Europe in terms of innovation and expansion. Therefore, equipped with a high-tech industrial economy, the need for automation and safety in the industrial environment drive the market growth in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Safety IO Modules market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Safety IO Modules industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Safety IO Modules market in the future? Who is the leader in the Safety IO Modules market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Safety IO Modules market?

Detailed TOC of Safety IO Modules Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand for Faster Start-up Machine Time

4.2.2 Reduced Hardware and Wiring Costs

4.2.3 Miniaturization and Variable Designs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity of Standards and Lack of Awareness

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Analog Modules

5.1.2 Digital Modules

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 By Ratings

5.2.1 IP 20

5.2.2 IP 67

5.2.3 Other Ratings

5.3 By End-user Application

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Energy and Power

5.3.5 Other End-user Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.4 Schneider Electric

6.1.5 Parmley Graham Ltd.

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Advantech Co. Ltd.

6.1.8 Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

