People Counting System Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “People Counting System Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the People Counting System market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

People Counting System Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Dominate the Market

– As the retail sector is booming with the advent of advanced technologies, the retail stores are leveraging technological solutions to optimize operations, improve customer satisfaction, and boost profitability, hence driving the need for people counting systems.

– People counting devices helps retailers record the number of footfalls, conversion rates, lost sales opportunities. The managers can then compare these numbers and hence determine the pattern in consumer behavior. These features help them devise a new marketing campaign or plan a new product launch effectively.

– These devices also help the store managers to improve in-store operations like staffing, customer service, and product restocking. Apart from calculating footfall, the store managers are also able to manage the crowd effectively. These factors are the major factors expected to stimulate market growth in the retail sector in the forecast period.

– However, the massive growth in the e-commerce sector and the rise of various online shopping websites is expected to hinder the market growth as it is expected to slow down the adoption of the people counting devices.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of adoption of the people counting systems primarily due to the increasing number of retail stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, etc. Furthermore, government initiatives in favor of foreign retailers in India are also leading to the rising number of retail stores in the Asia-Pacific.

– Moreover, the presence of infrastructures such as bus stations, airports, and train stations, coupled with many upcoming projects, are triggering the deployment of people counting systems. Also, the expansion of the hospitality industry is facilitating the growth of the market in the region.

– Increasing urbanization, growing middle-class population, and changes in the spending habits of consumers have propelled the growth of the retail sector in APAC. This has led many players in the people counting system market to invest in this region as the retail sector is one of the major end-users of people counting systems.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the People Counting System market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the People Counting System industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the People Counting System market in the future? Who is the leader in the People Counting System market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the People Counting System market?

Detailed TOC of People Counting System Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Security, Terrorism and Threats Risks Stimulating Building Security

4.3.2 Integration of IoT and Cloud Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growth of E-commerce has Negatively Impacted the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Wired

4.7.2 Wireless

4.7.3 Thermal Imaging

4.7.4 Other Technology

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software & Services

5.2 By End-user Application

5.2.1 Hospitality

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 BFSI

5.2.5 Sports & Entertainment

5.2.6 Other End-user Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 IEE SA

6.1.3 Axis Communications AB

6.1.4 RetailNext Inc.

6.1.5 Traf-Sys Inc.

6.1.6 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

6.1.7 Iris GmbH

6.1.8 ShopperTrak

6.1.9 InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

6.1.10 Eurotech SPA

6.1.11 SensMax

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

