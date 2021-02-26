Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises Market

Key Market Trends:

Biometric Verification to Dominate the Market

– Biometrics and advanced analytics are helping to revolutionise the way governments and public service agencies are addressing data security and privacy concerns.

– Biometric technologies like facial recognition, iris detection and fingerprint recognition continue to improve, with more sophisticated sensors and algorithms helping to reduce false acceptance rates (FAR) and block attempts at spoofing.

– In many countries, capturing biometric data has been mandated for civil identification. Some countries have also introduced national ID cards, which hold biometric identifiers like fingerprints in a chip.

– US prisons are building biometric databases of inmates voices by having their voice prints digitized, for the sake of prison security and surveillance. Also, according to President Trump’s order, facial recognition would be deployed in top 20 US airports for biometric verification of the identities of all travellers crossing US borders.

– As more and more states seek to regulate the collection, use, and retention of biometric data, Biometric Legislation Law was proposed across the United States in May 2019.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to increase in population and thus mobile devices and smartphones, the frequency of transactions is also increasing in this region, which has given rise to advanced authentication methods.

– The rapid pace of digital adoption is largely driven by the millennial population and affluent members of society. Consumers have higher than ever expectations for their experiences online and demand more, better and securer services.

– Government agencies and businesses are looking to improve the physical and regulatory infrastructure and availability of skilled talent and thus, tackle challenges surrounding financial inclusion, access to basic services and cyber-security.

– In February 2019, India outlined a new draft policy for its e-commerce sector focusing on data localization and improved privacy safeguards. All these factor together contribute in driving the market growth in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market in the future? Who is the leader in the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises market?

