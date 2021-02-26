Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Airport Developments to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– The increasing volume of cross-border air freight dedicated to quick deliveries, the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the demand for automated material handling solutions like tugs, ASRS, and sortation systems as heavy air freight carriers draw a considerable attention to AMH solutions.

– According to a report published by IATA in March 2019, world air cargo traffic is forecast to increase dynamically, with the annual growth rate of over 4% in the next 20 years. In that, air freight is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% per annum.

– Hence, shippers and freight forwarders are looking for automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and warehouse management systems (WMS) to boost productivity, operational efficiencies and increase responsiveness to customers.

Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate compared to other regions because of the presence of the worlds largest manufacturing hub and worlds largest exporter i.e. China. In China, automation is occurring at a rapid rate and automation is expected to cut the manufacturing costs by 30%, by 2025. Despite the wage rate is lower and the dearth of skilled labor, complicated by the one-child policy (however, the country removed the policy in 2016 and allowed the people to have two children) and the aging work-force needs the job activities to be eased for maintaining the productivity at work.

– Additionally, another fastest growing economies of the world is India. With India’s ambitious plan of ‘Make in India’, the manufacture and consequent distribution and logistics activities are expected to witness an exponential growth for automated material handling machines market.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the automated material handling market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market?

Detailed TOC of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety

4.3.2 Wide Adoption of Robotics in Warehouse Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Equipment Cost

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

5.2.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval System

5.2.3 Automated Conveyor

5.2.4 Palletizer

5.2.5 Sortation System

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Airport

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Food and Beverages

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 General Manufacturing

5.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.7 Post & Parcel

5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Israel

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.1.2 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.3 Interroll Group

6.1.4 Kardex Group

6.1.5 Honeywell Intelligrated

6.1.6 KION Group

6.1.7 Dearborn Mid-West Company

6.1.8 JBT Corporation

6.1.9 Jungheinrich AG

6.1.10 Columbus McKinnon Group

6.1.11 KNAPP AG

6.1.12 Siemens AG

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

