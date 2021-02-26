Tobacco Packaging Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Tobacco Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Tobacco Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Tobacco Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Secondary Packaging to Witness Significant Demand

– Like other sensitive goods, tobacco and cigarettes require packaging which provides barrier properties in order to deliver the product to the customer in optimum condition.

– Secondary packaging, such as flexible packaging has become the traditional format for tobacco and typically takes the style of re-closable or re-sealable laminated film pouches and bags. These packs often have an additional flow-wrapped outer film, all contributing to the barrier requirements.

– Due to a combination of factors, such as low-cost, utilization in laminations, along with its perceived proper environmental credentials and tactile effect, flexible packaging is widely regarded in the tobacco industry.

– Anti-smoking campaigns and government regulations are prevalent globally, specifically in the Germany, and prohibitive taxation & regulations have increased, over the last few years which has to lead to the decline in consumption of cigarette smokers. Thus, tobacco packaging is expected to post a slow CAGR during the forecast period.

– Regardless the macro factors, such as booming retail sector, increase in online sales, technological advancements, and other factors, like increase in a number of new smokers, etc. are expected to contribute to the demand for tobacco packaging products, in the market.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– In North America, cigarettes, which accounted for a significant share of around 90% of tobacco packaging units sold, determine the performance of the tobacco packaging market. Also, smokeless tobacco consumption is a critical trend in the tobacco market.

– In the United States, according to the American Lung Association, an estimated 3.8% of adults are currently smokeless tobacco users, with the usage being much higher among men than women (6.8% vs. 1.0%).

– Paperboard boxes are expected to experience solid gains due to favourable environmental profile. Cigars & smokeless tobacco are expected to provide unit volume growth in tobacco packaging, thus it will drive the market in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Tobacco Packaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tobacco Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Tobacco Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Tobacco Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Tobacco Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Tobacco Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Tobacco Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Importance Of Packaging For Advertising

4.3.2 Appearance of the Product is Distinguished by Packaging

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increased Awareness about Health Hazards of Smoking

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Materical

5.1.1 Paper and Paperboard

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Other Materials

5.2 By Packaging Type

5.2.1 Primary

5.2.2 Secondary

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 WestRock Company

6.1.2 Amcor Limited

6.1.3 The International Paper Company

6.1.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.5 Mondi Group

6.1.6 Innova Films Limited

6.1.7 Phillip Morris International Inc.

6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.9 Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.10 Japan Tobacco International

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

