Mobile Collaboration Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Mobile Collaboration Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Mobile Collaboration market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Mobile Collaboration Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Segment is Expected to Witness High Growth

– Mobile collaboration services enable retailers to access a better platform for collaboration and smarter way to interact seamlessly. Moreover, usage of virtual devices, such as mobiles and tablets, reduces cost and enables flexible expansions across the enterprises.

– With the changing customer-purchasing trends, it has resulted in a dynamic shift in the modern retail industry from a single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions such as web or social media. The increasing demand from consumers has created the need for an enhanced shopping experience across all channels.

– Mobile collaboration is a service/solution that provides all communication and networking resources, such as server-based applications, telephone, instant messaging, email, and video, into a single infrastructure. With multiple features offered in a single service, the adoption of mobile collaboration services in the retail industry is growing globally fueling the growth of the market studied.

– Moreover, with the increasing sales of retail (e-commerce), the market is expected to have a positive growth because mobile collaboration has the potential to improve the customer experience and also to provide significant cost saving and flexibility.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North American region holds the largest market share owing to the resource and budget constraints among small and medium retail enterprises, which are the primary factor driving the market for mobile collaboration services in this region.

– Major player, such as IBM, are investing and providing mobile collaboration services in this region which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, IBM, in collaboration with Cisco Systems, offers software systems for consumers to find key information and stay connected to the work environment.

– Other enterprises in this region are empowering their employees with mobile collaboration capabilities through personal cloud sharing, smart devices, and mobiles to innovate in the workplace and stay competitive. This indirectly helped in the high adoption of mobile collaboration services. The shift to hybrid cloud models in order to take advantage of the increased scalability and availability is further driving the market in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Collaboration market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Mobile Collaboration industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Mobile Collaboration market in the future? Who is the leader in the Mobile Collaboration market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Mobile Collaboration market?

Detailed TOC of Mobile Collaboration Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for BYOD Applications

4.3.2 Growing Smart Devices Sales

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concerns to Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Portals and Intranet Platform

5.1.2 File Sharing and Synchronization

5.1.3 Enterprise Video

5.1.4 Enterprise Social Network

5.1.5 Other Solutions

5.2 By Services

5.2.1 Managed services

5.2.2 Professional services

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Public sector

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Energy and utilities

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 IT and telecom

5.3.7 Travel and hospitality

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 Avaya, Inc.

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 NEC Corporation

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

6.1.9 Ribbon Communications LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

