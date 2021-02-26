Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352775

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352775

Key Market Trends:

Glass Packaging Segment to Account for a Crucial Share

– Glass is 100% recyclable without loss of quality and sturdiness. The majority of the utilized glass bottles are used for the production of new glass bottles. The demand for glass containers will likely expand owing to its increasing importance in wine packaging and robust demand in the market.

– More than 50% of the alcohol consumed globally is in the form of wine, and OIV has forecasted 17% global growth in the production of wine. Though the customers have started accepting wine in alternative packaging like Bags in a Box (BiB), it is limited to bulk purchasing.

– According to the report by the Wine Institute of America released in April 2019, almost 1 billion gallon wine was produced in the United States in 2017. The United States is the highest consumer of wine with 15% global share. Advent to this, glass packaging dominates dor wine packaging application.

– Additionally, the beer industry has shown steady growth over the past recent years. The growing beer industry will possibly show significant development in the glass packaging segment. For instance, in Europe, out of the overall recycling materials, glass captured 22% share in the year 2017 after paper.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The increasing consumption of beer and spirit drinks in the region has been a significant factor for the growth of the market. WHO has stated that 92% of the alcohol consumers in India prefers spirits over beer and wine. As the players are moving towards the sustainable packaging products, adoption of glass packaging for alcoholic beverages is growing in the region.

– The huge consumer base in the region, reinforced by the presence of highly populated countries like China and India; increasing disposable incomes and the growing acceptance of alcohol consumption in developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

– The study by the Lancet has stated that per-capita alcohol consumption in South-East Asia and the West-Pacific region has increased by 104% and 54% respectively from 1990 to 2017. Asia represents median age as 30.7 years hence presents huge potential opportunities for the alcoholic beverages market, thus augmenting the demand for alcoholic beverage packaging.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352775

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

4.2.2 Increased Focus on Recycling

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Long Shelf Life of the Product

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations on Packaging Materials

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Glass

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Plastic

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Cans

5.2.2 Bottles

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 Unites States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Ball Corporation

6.1.3 Krones AG

6.1.4 Mondi PLC

6.1.5 Crown Holdings, Inc.

6.1.6 Sidel S.A.

6.1.7 Oi S.A.

6.1.8 Ardagh Group S.A.

6.1.9 Berry Global, Inc.

6.1.10 Nampak Limited

6.1.11 Stora Enso Oyj

6.1.12 Gerresheimer AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Espresso Coffee Machine Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2021 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Inrush Current Limiters (Icl) Market Share 2021 – Size, Global Research by Emerging Trends, Future Demand, Company Profile with Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2025

Mobile Signal Booster Market 2021 with Global Analysis of Industry Segmentations, Growth Size, Trends and Competitive Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and New Technologies Forecast to 2025

IT Consulting Service Market 2021 with Global Analysis of Industry Segmentations, Growth Size, Trends and Competitive Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and New Technologies Forecast to 2025

Linear Position Sensors Market Size by Business Status 2021: Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Growth Share, and Industry Revenue Forecast to 2026

Packaging Folding Gluing Machines Market by Global Growth Trends 2021: Industry Size by Regions, Key Players by Revenue, Business Overview by Development Status, and Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Indirect Fired Heater Market by Global Growth Trends 2021: Industry Size by Regions, Key Players by Revenue, Business Overview by Development Status, and Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Automobile Brake Pad Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Smart Gas Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027

Flow Cytometry Instruments Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Rigid Foam Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Global Photosensor Market Trends by Business Prospects 2021: Future Scope with Top Players, Global Opportunities, Share Analysis and Business Growth Size Forecast to 2027

Automated Material Handling System Market Growth in Near Future 2021: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/