Data Classification Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

Key Market Trends:

A surge in Data Security Solutions for Increased Malware Infection Rates in Computers

– Its been a critical concern for a business organization as well as personal computer users about the increase in cyber threats at an alarming rate. As everything is shifting to the world of internet and mobile-based apps, the threat of data vulnerability has also increased in these recent years. Specifically, business organizations are facing tough challenges with respect to their data security and vulnerability, as they many times have to deal with storing, shifting, migrating and outsourcing their user data on open source platforms.

– Organizations in developing economies like China, India, Russia, Brazil, and others are very much open to risks related to data protection and information management. According to the recent publication from Cybersecurity Insiders, China remains at the top in the list of the highest malware infection rates in computers with a 49% infection rate.

Government Mandate in Developed Nations is Driving the Demand for Data Classification Services

– In countries like the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and some others where the government has regulated the IT environment with data encryption and protection laws, tech firms are finding opportunity areas to promote their data classification services in these markets. Governments in the US and UK have established three-tiered classification schemes for public sector data. Even the government of Washington has gone beyond this range and has established a five-tiered classification scheme, which has well applauded by open data advocates in the region.

– Risk management also, one of the areas where government officials have raised their bar of data integrity and data handling roles. In these countries, its always been a concern for the user groups to handle public data depending upon their job roles and authorization, which eventually provide the right space for market development for data classification solutions and services.

Detailed TOC of Data Classification Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Challenges

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Regulations and Compliance for Privacy & Data Security

4.3.2 Concern for Data Theft due to Mismanagement

4.3.3 Surge in Analytics Applications with Stored Data

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Data Standardisation Issues and Classification

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Access Management

5.3.2 Governanace & Compliance Management

5.3.3 Email & Mobile Protection

5.3.4 Auditing & Reporting

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 By Industry Verticals

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Government & Defence

5.4.4 IT & Telecom

5.4.5 Energy & Utilities

5.4.6 Other Industry Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.2 Boldon James Ltd (QinetiQ)

6.1.3 Covata Limited

6.1.4 Digital Guardian

6.1.5 HANDD Business Solutions

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.8 Open Text Corporation

6.1.9 SECLORE

6.1.10 Symantec Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

