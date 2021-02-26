Virtual Retinal Display Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Virtual Retinal Display Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Virtual Retinal Display market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Virtual Retinal Display Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are Gaining Surging Demand from the Entertainment Industry

– Virtual reality and augmented reality are gaining increasing demand from the entertainment industry. The augmented reality technology is being mainly used in games and animations onto the real world, using new retinal display systems.

– In the entertainment industry, eyewear glasses are used in 3D cinemas. However, in the recent days, these are being replaced with smart glasses, for improved cinema experience for audience. Smart glasses are also being used for a virtual reality cinema experience.

– Avegant and Magic Leap have entered the market through this segment, due to high demand and purchasing propensity. Today’s tech-savvy generation demands the most innovative gaming and media solutions, along with the most immersive experiences. As a result, terms, such as â€˜personal theatre have been coined by companies, to commercialize various solutions.

– On the other hand, augmented reality games could reach a broader audience than the people who play games today, because they can be played outside and based on interaction with other people, in addition to augmented virtual objects.

– Virtual reality environments allow common people to engage with exhibits, concerts, museum, gallery, etc., in ways that were previously unknown and forbidden. It allows the person to view 3D images and these images appear life sized to the person, such that entertainment becomes realistic and enjoyable.

North American Segment Dominates the Virtual Retinal Display Market

– The United States is one of the early adopters of virtual retinal display technology, because of which, the North American segment dominates the market studied. In addition, the rapid demand for augmented reality and virtual reality in the region is expected to drive the segments growth, over the forecast period.

– Notably, owing to the exceptional benefits from virtual retinal display, such as light weight, larger angle of view, higher resolution, and sufficient contrast and brightness ratio, a few startups are raising funds, to boost the R&D and commercialization of the product.

– For instance, in August 2018, a Florida-based startup, Magic Leap, raised USD 2.3 billion. This funding is expected to bolster the R&D of virtual retinal display products, thus bolstering the growth of the regional market, and also compelling other companies to invest and garner larger shares, in the nascent market.

– Additionally, in August 2018, Avegant, an AR display company, announced funding of USD 12 million, which is likely to have a positive impact on the North American segment, over the forecast period.

– Virtual retinal display is a next-gen technology for virtual and augmented reality, the companies operating in VR and AR have an immense opportunity to penetrate in the market, with early launches. However, the high price of the products may restrain the segments growth.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Virtual Retinal Display market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Virtual Retinal Display industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Virtual Retinal Display market in the future? Who is the leader in the Virtual Retinal Display market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Virtual Retinal Display market?

Detailed TOC of Virtual Retinal Display Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Technical Advantages Over Screen-Based Devices

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 High Costs and Lack of Awareness

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Product Life Cycle Analysis

5.7 Customer Acceptance / Adaptability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By End-user Industry

6.1.1 Medical & Lifesciences

6.1.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.1.3 Media and Entertainment

6.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Avegant Corporation

7.1.2 Magic Leap Inc.

7.1.3 QD Laser Co. Ltd

7.1.4 Texas Instruments Inc.

7.1.5 OmniVision Technologies Inc.

7.1.6 Himax Technologies Inc.

7.1.7 Movidius Inc. (Intel Corporation)

7.1.8 Analogix Semiconductor Inc.

7.1.9 Human Interface Technology Laboratory

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

