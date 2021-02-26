Hazardous Lighting Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Hazardous Lighting Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Hazardous Lighting market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Hazardous Lighting Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

LED Lighting to Account for Significant Market Share

– LED lighting for hazardous locations holds the potential to save operating and maintenance costs for facilities operators. LED luminaires are rated for use in areas where flammable gases and vapors are present under conditions defined by NEC Class I, Division 2 and IEC Zone 2.

– LEDs produce no harmful ultraviolet or infrared radiation. These properties offer many benefits by lowering cooling costs, simplifying maintenance, prolonging product life, avoiding damage to eyes and sensitive equipment, and providing a margin of safety in a hazardous environment.

– Mining applications are often subjected to high vibrations, debris, chemicals and explosive solutions and LED contain no moving parts and are more durable and better withstand shock and corrosion and their ability to ignite spark free is added advantage to it.

Asia-Pacific to Gain Significant Market Share

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share owing to the high industrial and infrastructure development in the region and the need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across the hazardous industrial application is increasing.

– Growth in Chinese demand for LNG in line with its coal-to-gas switching policy coincides with rising demand for LNG in Asia-Pacific, by which new oil and gas plant project is projected to grow in India, China and Indonesia, which will increase the demand of lighting in the hazardous location in oil and gas industry.

– Moreover, China has 305 planned and announced petrochemical plants, with a total capacity of about 152.4 mtpa, by 2030 with major capacity additions coming from Hengli Petrochemical and China Petrochemical Corp., due to which there is high demand of hazardous lighting in this country, especially for LED lighting as China has the most significant market regarding LED Lights

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hazardous Lighting market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Hazardous Lighting industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Hazardous Lighting market in the future? Who is the leader in the Hazardous Lighting market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Hazardous Lighting market?

Detailed TOC of Hazardous Lighting Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Lighting Systems With LEDs

4.3.2 Regulatory Standards Promoting the Use of Lighting

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rising Environmental Concerns

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 LED Lighting

5.1.2 Incandescent Lighting

5.1.3 HID Lighting

5.1.4 Fluorescent Lighting

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Class

5.2.1 Class I

5.2.2 Class II

5.2.3 Class III

5.3 By Hazardous Zone

5.3.1 Zone 0

5.3.2 Zone 20

5.3.3 Zone 1

5.3.4 Zone 21

5.3.5 Zone 2

5.3.6 Zone 22

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Oil & Gas

5.4.2 Power Generation

5.4.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.4.4 Pharmaceutical

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd)

6.1.2 Emerson Industrial Automation

6.1.3 Digital Lumens Inc.

6.1.4 Unimar Inc.

6.1.5 GE Lighting LLC

6.1.6 Chalmit Lighting Limited

6.1.7 Worksite Lighting LLC

6.1.8 Hilclare Limited

6.1.9 AZZ Lighting Systems

6.1.10 Larson Electronics

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

