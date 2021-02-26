Magnetic Sensors Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Magnetic Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Magnetic Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Magnetic Sensors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Hold Significant Share

– In the case of automotive applications, GMR and TMR sensors have demonstrated less power consumption than mW and ÂµW during continuous operation. They are also easily accommodated in package sizes less than their counterparts, thus are finding the increasing deployment of these sensors into auto parts.

– The demand for magnetic sensors is anticipated to increase in the automotive industry. Sensing devices are been used increasingly in this industry to improve vehicles convenience and fuel efficiency.

– Also, mandatory regulations by the government bodies, such as the installation of safety equipment and sensing elements in automobiles, are estimated to create significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

– Magnetic sensor vendors are focusing on providing efficient devices, which can serve an extensive range of automotive applications. The increase in demand and penetration of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles and the use of GPS in automobiles may also fuel the demand for magnetic sensors from the automotive industry.

North America to Hold Largest Share

– The growth in a number of vehicles and production of automotive parts are significant factors fueling the growth of the market. Also, the commercialization and development of connected cars have been a developing trend in the region.

– The region is also witnessing an increase in demand for sensing components in numerous industrial uses. Automotive manufacturers in the region are increasingly integrating miniature magnetic sensing devices into the vehicles to offer improved communication capabilities, which will further boost the magnetic sensors market, over the forecast period.

– The tablet computers, e-readers, and mobile phones, along with other GPS enabled devices are increasingly becoming more sophisticated, is increasing the ongoing challenge to sensor manufacturers resulting from the higher and higher packing density of components.

– It is expected that high adoption of smart watches and other smart wearables, which are witnessing huge demand in the region, owing to increased healthcare concerns and rising disposable incomes will further augment the growth in the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Magnetic Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Magnetic Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Magnetic Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Magnetic Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Magnetic Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Regulations Around Energy Efficient Systems And Automobiles

4.4.2 Emerging Applications In Consumer Electronics & Data Center

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Falling Average Selling Prices (ASPS) of Semiconductors & Sensors

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Hall Effect

5.1.2 Anisotropic Magneto ResistanceÂ (AMR)

5.1.3 Giant Magneto ResistanceÂ (GMR)

5.1.4 Tunneling Magneto ResistanceÂ (TMR)

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Industrial (apart from Automotive)

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.2 Analog Devices

6.1.3 Crocus Technology

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Allegro Microsystems

6.1.6 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 NVE Corporation

6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors

6.1.9 Omron Corporation

6.1.10 ST Microelectronics

6.1.11 TDK Corporation

6.1.12 TE Connectivity

6.1.13 Texas Instruments Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

