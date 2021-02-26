Neuromorphic Chip Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Neuromorphic Chip Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Neuromorphic Chip market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Neuromorphic Chip Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is the Fastest Growing Industry to Adapt Neuromorphic Chip

– Automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industry for neuromorphic chips. All premium car makers are investing heavily to achieve L5 level of autonomous technology; which in turn is anticipated to generate huge demand for AI-powered neuromorphic chips.

– Due to the complexity of roadway data integration, cars automated systems need more AI than aircrafts. According to Victoria Transport Policy Institute, by 2030, 20%-40% of the automated vehicles will be available in moderate to premium price category, which means more volume of integrated neuromorphic chips will be sold by the AI chip manufacturers.

– Advanced driver assisted system (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications are the two primary areas where neuromorphic chip manufacturers are eyeing to enhance their market reach. Recently, in October 2017, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. supplied neuromorphic chip to one of the top automobile company in Germany to test their ADAS capability.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share over the Forecast Period

– North America is currently one of the major market share holder for neuromorphic chips with presence of top vendors in the U.S. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new X-ray tubes that can make the overall process more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.

– There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in North America to take the advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, North America are set to boom over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuromorphic Chip market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Neuromorphic Chip industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Neuromorphic Chip market in the future? Who is the leader in the Neuromorphic Chip market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Neuromorphic Chip market?

Detailed TOC of Neuromorphic Chip Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in Growth Plan for Autonomous Vehicle Among Premium Automotive OEMs

4.2.2 Growth in Demand for Smart Sensors

4.2.3 Increase in Demand for AI powered Chips

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity in Hardware Design and Precision

4.3.2 High Initial Investment

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Image Recognition

5.1.2 Signal Processing

5.1.3 Data Processing

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defence

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Industrial Automation

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Consumer Electronics and Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 aiCTX AG

6.1.2 BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

6.1.3 General Vision Inc.

6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Intel Corporation

6.1.7 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

