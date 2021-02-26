Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Indium Phosphide Wafer Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Indium Phosphide Wafer market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunication Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Fiber optic communications is the most important and critical current use of InP. InP Wafer is dominated by the high-speed fiber optic communication as InP is capable of emission and detection in wavelengths above 1000 nm. InP wafers are used in high power and high-frequency optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, photodetectors, LED, optical transceivers, which are operating in optical fiber communication systems.

– InP-based telecommunication and data-communication systems offer several orders of magnitude higher energy efficiencies, and lower environmental impact, compared with incumbent systems, e.g. copper. The ability to support the continued explosion of storage requirements and growth of data transmission over the coming years is becoming paramount. Communications networks across the world operate through the use of InP lasers that connect switches and routers within and between data centers and throughout the Internet.

– Significant investment is expected from different players led by internet giants such as Google, Amazon and more. With the increasing requirement of more data transfer at higher speeds, transceiver technology is migrating to the technology offering better rates (100GbE and 400GbE), for which InP is more favorable.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth for indium phosphide wafer market. The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. For instance, the initiative by the Chinese government like ‘Made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic move aimed at building high-end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments.

– Most of the manufacturers of InP wafers belong to the Asia-Pacific region due to various government policies supporting semiconductor market growth. The technology boom is powering Asias economies. Explosive growth in new-era gadgets and internet-linked connected appliances stoking fresh demand for components such as semiconductors and displays. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan would be among the economies expected to benefit the most.

– The semiconductor industry gave a significant boost to the Southeast Asia economic growth last year, especially in Singapore where semiconductor output is having surged 48 % in 2017, according to data from the Economic Development Board.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indium Phosphide Wafer market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Indium Phosphide Wafer industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Indium Phosphide Wafer market in the future? Who is the leader in the Indium Phosphide Wafer market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Indium Phosphide Wafer market?

Detailed TOC of Indium Phosphide Wafer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Optoelectronic Devices

4.3.2 Growth of Datacom Business and 5G

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Competition from Other Substitutes

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Diameter

5.1.1 50.8 mm or 2″

5.1.2 76.2 mm or 3″

5.1.3 100 mm or 4″ and above

5.2 End-user Industry Application

5.2.1 Military & Defense

5.2.2 Telecommunications

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Other End-user Industry Application

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AXT Inc.

6.1.2 Wafer World Inc.

6.1.3 Logitech Ltd.

6.1.4 Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation

6.1.5 Century Goldray Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

6.1.6 Semiconductor Wafer Inc.

6.1.7 Ding Ten Industrial Inc.

6.1.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

6.1.9 Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

