Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352785

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352785

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector

– As the transportation sector accounts for one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, several countries in the region have been actively looking for the deployment of cleaner solutions, such as fuel cells based electric vehicles.

– The United States leads the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) deployed worldwide, as of April 2018, accounting for approximately 4500 FCEVs being registered in the country. California leads the deployment, where the Zero Emission Vehicle Program has significantly supplemented the sales of FCEVs, and is expected to remain the same in the coming years. As the demand for PEM fuel cells depends on the FCEVs deployed, the increasing deployment of FCEVs is expected to supplement the demand for PEMFCs.

– Automotive giants, such as Toyota and Hyundai, have also ventured into PEM stack cells technology, in a bid to reduce the overall production costs of FCEVs. Such collaborative efforts by the government and industry players are expected to result in significant cost reduction of PEMFC and FCEVs, and in turn, increase the demand for PEMFC in the country.

– In 2018, Hyundai Motor and Beijing-Tsinghua Industrial R&D Institute (BTIRDI), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to establish a Hydrogen Energy Fund of value USD 100 million, to support the adopting of fuel cell vehicle in China, which is likely to drive the market for PEMFC in China, in coming years.

– Countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France, have also been taking notable steps to promote the deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and fuel cells-based forklift and applications, such as data centers, in a bid to reduce oil consumption and GHG emission, which, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for PEMFCs in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific is one of the promising regional markets for PEMFC in the coming years, on account of various governments policies in China, and Japan that are driving the clean energy usage like fuel cell technologies. Among the available fuel cell technologies, the PEMFC is the most commonly used fuel cell in the region.

– In China, PEMFC is one of the major focus areas of Energy Technology Revolution and Innovation Initiative (2016-2030). Companies such as Ballard Power Systems have already started developing strategic relationships in the country. For instance, the company had recently entered into a strategic collaboration with Weichai Power Co., Ltd for the establishment of a joint venture to support the burgeoning FCEV market in China. The collaboration also includes a commitment by Weichai Power to build and supply a minimum of 2,000 fuel cell modules for commercial vehicles in the country and a USD 90 million technology transfer program to the Joint Venture-related to Ballards next-generation LCS fuel cell stack and power modules for bus, commercial truck and forklift applications in the country.

– Tokyo Metropolitan Governments (TMGs) plan to power several operations in 2020 Olympic and Paralympics games, which will be held at Tokyo, using fuel cell technology has further created ample opportunity for investment in PEM fuel cell for the private sector.

– South Korea also has a strategic focus on increasing the adoption of fuel cell vehicles, in coming years. For instance, in June 2018, the South Korean government and businesses agreed to invest some 2.6 trillion, won over the next five years, to proliferate the hydrogen gas-powered vehicle industrial ecosystem in the country. It is expected that around 100,000 units of fuel cell cars will be deployed and installation of 210 hydrogen stations will be done by 2025.

– Other countries in the region, such as India are also focusing on a road map for the use of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology in the transport sector that is anticipated to create market opportunities for PEMFC business in near future.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352785

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market?

Detailed TOC of Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, until 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Research and Development Status

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.7 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation

6.3.2 Bramble Energy

6.3.3 Toshiba Corp.

6.3.4 Ballard Power Systems

6.3.5 Plug Power Inc.

6.3.6 ITM Power plc.

6.3.7 Powercell Sweden AB

6.3.8 Intelligent Energy Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Dental Arch Wire Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2021 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Textile Market Report by Growth Opportunities 2021, Top Key Players Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size and Share Forecast with Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Trends 2023

Jute Bags Market Share 2021 – Size, Global Research by Emerging Trends, Future Demand, Company Profile with Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2025

Malonic Acid Market Report by Global Size 2021: by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Industrial Truck Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Report by Industry Research.co

Bio-based Nylon Market by Global Growth Trends 2021: Industry Size by Regions, Key Players by Revenue, Business Overview by Development Status, and Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Size Analysis with Covid-19 Impact – by Business Revenue Estimation 2021 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2025

Raspberry Ketone Market Share 2021 – Size, Global Research by Emerging Trends, Future Demand, Company Profile with Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2025

Plastic Bottles Market Share by Top Revenue, CAGR | Market Size and Global Growth Analysis, Business Trends Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies and Development Status Forecast to 2023

Railway Vehicle Wheels Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Satellite Telephone Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Global Acoustic Guitar Market Report 2021: Scope and Price Analysis by Top Regions, Industry Size Estimation, Business Share, and Impressive Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Treadmill Ergometer Market Growth in Near Future 2021: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/