Italy Packaging Industry Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Italy Packaging Industry Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Italy Packaging Industry market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Italy Packaging Industry Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Packaging to Hold Significant Market Share

– The demand for plastic packaging is expected to increase moderately in this region as there is not much fluctuation expected in the GDP over the forecast period. Though Italy ranks after the UK, Germany in the market, according to Istat (the Italian National Institute of Statistics), the annual turnover of the manufacture of plastic products in Italy rose from EUR 30.96 billion in 2010 to EUR 32.12 billion in 2015. These are the fundamental factors impacting the growth of the plastic packaging market in the country.

– Owing to the rising demand for consumer goods in the country is pushing the growth for plastic packaging. Further, the increase in retail and e-commerce sales are also driving the need for packaging. In response to this megatrend, the flexible packaging solutions being increasingly used that delivers the ultimate protection for these products which encourages the use of plastics for packaging as it can meet diverse packaging needs from electronic components to shelf-able packaging for food products, making plastics the preferred form of packaging.

– According to the Association for Plastic Manufacturers, Italy in 2017 stood 2nd by accounting for 14.2% of the total European demand for plastic converter after Germany with 24.5% followed by France, Spain, UK, and Poland. The FMCG sector is expected to bolster the demand for flexible solutions further, by ensuring wide adoption in the food & beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Food Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Italy is the fourth largest food manufacturer. The main exports in this region are wine, pasta, canned tomatoes, cheese, and olive oil. Organic foods, functional food, low-fat food products have potential demand in the Italian market. Coop Italia is the largest supermarket chain in Italy, and Esselunga is the main one in the north-west and is a leader in terms of quality of products and service. Esselunga is also strong on private label ranges of products.

– On April 2018, Made in Italy Food Revolution started in Italy for Food Packaging. The Italian governments â€˜Made in Italy campaign is also expected to increase the production of various goods in the country further. However, this campaign is expected to close the doors for the use of multiple foreign ingredients in the manufacturing of the products, which has not been positively received by Italian food producers.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Italy Packaging Industry market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Italy Packaging Industry industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Italy Packaging Industry market in the future? Who is the leader in the Italy Packaging Industry market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Italy Packaging Industry market?

Detailed TOC of Italy Packaging Industry Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns

4.3.2 Government Regulations for Consumables

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Paper

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 By Packaging Type

5.2.1 Rigid

5.2.2 Flexible

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food

5.3.2 Beverage

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical

5.3.4 Personal Care

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SpA

6.1.2 Smurfit Kappa Italia SpA

6.1.3 Wipak Bordi SRL

6.1.4 DS Smith Packaging Italia SpA

6.1.5 Rotofil SRL

6.1.6 Plastipak Italia SRL

6.1.7 Amcor Flexibles Italia SRL

6.1.8 Mondi Italia SRL

6.1.9 Sealed Air Italy SRL

6.1.10 Alfincart SRL

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

