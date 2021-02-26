Cloud Robotics Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Cloud Robotics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Cloud Robotics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Industrial Robotics to Augment the Market Growth

– With the development of cloud computing, big data, and other emerging technologies, the integration of cloud technology and robotic systems allows for the design of multi-robot systems, with high performance and high complexity. Growing penetration of the IoT and investments in robotics have been the major contributors to the growth of industrial robotics.

– Industrial robotics has been witnessing huge demand over the past decade, owing to the adoption of smart factory systems. With the development of industrial robots, programmed robots have reached high levels of performance in real-time applications, accuracy, robustness, and compatibility.

– The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from small-and medium-sized industries influencing the adoption of industrial automation. Apart from this, connecting robots, machines, and automation equipment to the cloud allow manufacturers to unlock the highest levels of performance and uptime from their automation systems.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

– The market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing penetration of cloud computing coupled with the incorporation of robotics and automation in the end-users. The automation adoption rate in China, India, Japan is also the highest in the world.

– China is the biggest spender on public cloud in the Asia-Pacific region. The local IaaS market is the first choice for small and medium enterprises for IT resources construction in the fields of games, video, and mobile internet.

– The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving robotics partnerships between the US and Chinese companies. This may help China in getting advancement in cloud services, which is likely to further develop the Asia-Pacific cloud robotics market.

– Furthermore, ASORO labs of Singapore built a cloud computing infrastructure to generate a 3D model of the environment, which allows robots to perform simultaneous localization and mapping. This process is much faster than the labs computers.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cloud Robotics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud Robotics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Cloud Robotics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Cloud Robotics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Cloud Robotics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Cloud Robotics market?

