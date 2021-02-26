IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of ITOA Across Cloud-Based Platform

– With the growth of IIoT across Industry 4.0 platform, ITOA is gaining traction within hybrid IT operations environment. The usage of AI technology is also extending its application across the areas of manufacturing and design segment.

– As more and more chip-makers are shifting their operations to the cloud, they are integrating ITOA in managing their datacenter tasks, which is aimed at mapping out and identifying IT network issues.

– Moreover, ITOA is finding applications across the manufacturing services, that are being used increasingly to consolidate operations and integrate diverse manufacturing and service functions, due to which cloud-based data centres are finding a larger role in automating routine manufacturing functions and analyzing data in order to improve operations and support services.

– As of now, the trends of hybrid cloud is emerging as a favourable method for cloud adoption, as it offers a variety of infrastructure depending on application requirements for integration and security.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the ITOA market is expected to register high growth due to the tremendous increase in the generation of IT data in various organizations.

– The increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructures are also fueling the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing across the region provides opportunities for vendors to provide ITOA solutions.

– It has been estimated that the amount of data generated as well as collected by various organizations across the region is increasing tremendously on a daily basis. The primary reason for such growth of data in this region is the increasing use of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and the adoption of IoT, among others, thereby fueling the demand for the IToA market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market in the future? Who is the leader in the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market?

Detailed TOC of IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Growth of Cloud Adoption Among the ITes

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Analytics across Various Segments of End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Initial Investment in Toolsets in terms of Data and Human-Machine Interaction

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Big Data & Machine Learning Algorithm

4.6.2 Log Analytics

4.6.3 IT Analytics

4.6.4 Operation Analytics

4.6.5 Predictive Analytics

4.6.6 Root Cause Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud Based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Application Monitoring

5.2.2 Business & IT Services Monitoring

5.2.3 Infrastructure Monitoring

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Telecommunication

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corp.

6.1.2 Oracle Corp.

6.1.3 Micro Focus International PLC (HPE Software BU)

6.1.4 CA Technology Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)

6.1.5 VMware Inc.

6.1.6 BMC Software Inc.

6.1.7 Evolven Software Inc.

6.1.8 Splunk Inc.

6.1.9 XpoLog Ltd.

6.1.10 INETCO Systems Limited

6.1.11 Interlink Software Services Ltd.

6.1.12 OpsDataStore Inc.

6.1.13 WNS (Holdings) Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

