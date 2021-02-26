Global Compound Chocolate Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Global Compound Chocolate Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Global Compound Chocolate market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Global Compound Chocolate Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Economical and Desirable Substitute of Cocoa Butter

The cocoa butter equivalents (CBE â€“ mainly shea, illipe, sal, and palm) have physical properties and molecular structure similar to that of cocoa butter, and are thus, increasingly employed for varieties of chocolate confections. The cocoa butter substitutes have witnessed a surge in their prices, owing to the higher demands. However, their prices are still half, when compared to cocoa butter, which maintains their affordability, and as a result, increases its demand. The cocoa prices have witnessed significant volatility over the last decade. Such intense fluctuations drastically affect procurement and sourcing operations. Factors, like unfavorable weather and political and economic scenario, can drastically affect the sustainable procurement. Thus compound chocolate significantly reduce the complexities associated with cocoa-based products.

North America is the Largest Market Segment

Qualities of compound chocolate, such as its attractive price, as compared to pure cocoa-based chocolates and the fact that it hardens without tempering, are making it an ideal choice for food manufacturers in various segments, such as bakery, confectionery, ice creams, and frozen desserts. Milk chocolate dominates the compound chocolate market and continues to register demand, along with the other flavors. Among product types, chocolate coatings register the highest demand among the consumers. Compound chocolate finds major applications within the confectionery industry, followed by the bakery, and thereafter, the ice cream and frozen dessert industry. Companies are coming up with sustainable solutions for sourcing and the usage of cocoa butter substitutes or cocoa butter equivalents for confectionary products.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Global Compound Chocolate market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Global Compound Chocolate industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Global Compound Chocolate market in the future? Who is the leader in the Global Compound Chocolate market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Global Compound Chocolate market?

Detailed TOC of Global Compound Chocolate Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Dark Compound Chocolate

5.1.2 Milk Compound Chocolate

5.1.3 White Compound Chocolate

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks

5.2.2 Chocolate Slab/bars

5.2.3 Liquid Chocolate

5.3 by Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Confectionery

5.3.3 Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Sephra

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 The Barry Callebaut Group

6.4.5 Flanders Filings & Compounds (backed by Fuji Oil Europe)

6.4.6 Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd

6.4.7 Clasen Quality Chocolate

6.4.8 Blommer Chocolate Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

