India Desktop Virtualization Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “India Desktop Virtualization Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the India Desktop Virtualization market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

India Desktop Virtualization Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Growth in Financial Services to Boost the Desktop Virtualization Market in India

– Desktop virtualization is one of the vital IT strategies for financial services organizations of all sizes. These organizations can improve the time to market through desktop virtualization, as technology enables the transition toward IT mobility. Indian organizations, offering financial services, operate across various time zones, globally, where a narrow downtime can cause a devastating business crisis.

– Clients of these organizations, who pay huge amounts for financial services, will not compromise on any services outrage. Hence, many of the financial services organizations were not so keen on deploying desktop virtualization, due to high installation and maintenance costs, and complex infrastructure. However, recently, there has been a shift in trend as rapidly evolving technologies made virtual desktop infrastructure quite affordable.

– The latest desktop virtualization solutions offer great flexibility levels, which is vital for VDI deployments in the financial services sector. The increase in competition among vendors of cloud services has made it easier and cost-effective for the financial services organization to supply workloads to the cloud, support mergers, and acquisitions, seasonal activities during tax reporting, temporary or long-term partnerships, etc.

– The importance of desktop virtualization is rising, as more flexible and mobile workforces are increasing productivity, reputation, and customer satisfaction that are vital for a financial services organization.

On-Premise Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

– In the initial stages of adoption, organizations deploying desktop virtualization solutions were skeptical of the security and control of these systems. With on-premise providing a significant control and security over a cloud, this deployment model has seen rapid adoption over the last few years.

– Although on-premise segment, currently, dominates the Indian desktop virtualization market, the growing rate of adoption of cloud services and the demand from small- and medium-sized businesses are expected to increase the adoption of cloud deployment model in India, during the forecast period.

– Most organizations find it difficult to source licenses for cloud systems, as cloud-service providers offer service-level licenses, while the software and OS licenses are to be handled by the clients. Sourcing licenses for on-premise are comparatively simpler. Connectivity and customization advantages also support the on-premise model.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the India Desktop Virtualization market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the India Desktop Virtualization industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the India Desktop Virtualization market in the future? Who is the leader in the India Desktop Virtualization market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the India Desktop Virtualization market?

Detailed TOC of India Desktop Virtualization Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Bring Your Own Device

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Infrastructural Constraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Desktop Delivery Platform

5.2.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop (HVD)

5.2.2 Hosted Shared Desktop (HSD)

5.2.3 Other Desktop Delivery Platforms

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Healthcare

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Financial Services

5.3.5 Energy Sector

5.3.6 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.7 Education

5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Dell Inc.

6.1.3 Wipro Limited

6.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.5 Symantec Corporation

6.1.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.7 HCL Technologies Limited

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

