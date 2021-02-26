Industrial Sensors Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Industrial Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Industrial Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Industrial Sensors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Proximity Sensors to Hold Significant Share

– The proximity sensor can detect the presence of objects within its vicinity without any physical contact. To sense objects, this sensor radiates or emits a beam of electromagnetic radiation, usually in the form of infrared light, and detects the reflection to determine the object’s proximity or distance from the sensor.

– The touch-free user interface is driving the adoption of proximity sensors in automotive applications. Applications, where these sensors can be used in automotive, include infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control.

– The increased adoption of industrial robots is another key factor driving the growth of proximity sensor market. They are used in advanced robots for automobiles manufacturing, in construction industries to trace the distance in various applications, and in a military application for target detection as in drone and aircraft.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to hold significant share as well as witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing technological advancements as well as rapid industrialization.

– Moreover, the region has China, which has the largest manufacturing output in the world. The country is gearing to develop core technologies such as artificial intelligence chips and sensors, as a part of its broader vision to integrate AI into the manufacturing sector. This positively affects the sensor market trends.

– Further, the rising electronics industry, burgeoning population, and the growing automobile industry are also expected to be responsible for fueling the global industrial sensors in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Industrial Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Industrial Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Industrial Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Industrial Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Industrial Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of IoT Leading to Demand for Sensing Components

4.3.2 Growing Emphasis on the Use of Predictive Maintenance and Remote Monitoring

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cost and Operational Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sensing Type

5.1.1 Flow

5.1.2 Pressure

5.1.3 Proximity (Area)

5.1.4 Level Measurement

5.1.5 Temperature

5.1.6 Image

5.1.7 Other Sensing Types

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Mining, Oil & Gas

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Chemical

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 South Korea

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.2 TE Connectivity Inc.

6.1.3 Omega Engineering Inc.

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 STMicroelectronics Inc.

6.1.8 ams AG

6.1.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.10 First Sensor AG

6.1.11 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.12 Sick AG

6.1.13 ABB Limited

6.1.14 Omron Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

