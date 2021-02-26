Tracking as a Service Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Tracking as a Service Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Tracking as a Service market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Tracking as a Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Platform as a Service Holds the Largest Market Share

– The Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment holds the maximum market share because enterprises rely on PaaS solutions for their reliability, simplicity, and scalability. PaaS solutions are of low cost and are flexible and are used to offer tracking solutions.

– It can help to visualize performance metrics such as CPU, memory, requests, response time, and more for dynamic workloads. Monitoring these service and metrics over time allows to study trend usage, detect abnormalities, and identify potential opportunities to improve performance. It helps to view and correlate PaaS monitoring metrics alongside the other systems, application metrics, and infrastructure to help pinpoint the root cause of performance issues efficiently and quickly.

– The benefits of a PaaS cloud model, such as rapid application development, customization and integration, the addition of new and different tracking devices, reliability, and security are fueling the adoption of tracking-as-a-service technology. PaaS solutions are being increasingly used to create, deploy, and manage hosted asset tracking and monitoring applications, and hence, this segment will continue to gain popularity during the forecast period as well.

North America To Hold The Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. are based in the North America region.

– The growth can also be attributed to increasing advances in automation technology, especially in the logistics and transportation sector in the region. The adoption of warehouse robots or the delivery robots is growing at an increasing pace, and hence, the adoption of these services is increasing.

– The region is also witnessing an expansion in the criminal offender monitoring market. The majority of the areas in the US have compelled the use of offender tracking equipment for sexual offenders. The market will also continue to grow in the region as the regulatory bodies in North America are encouraging the installation of GPS tracking devices in private passenger vehicles.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tracking as a Service market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Tracking as a Service industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Tracking as a Service market in the future? Who is the leader in the Tracking as a Service market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Tracking as a Service market?

Detailed TOC of Tracking as a Service Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Upsurge in Use of Mobile Technology

4.2.2 Need To Improve Fleet Operator Efficiency

4.2.3 Emergence of Eye Tracking Systems

4.2.4 Automation in Retail Industry

4.2.5 Increasing Adoption of IoT

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Privacy Concerns Regarding Electronic Monitoring System

4.3.2 Limited Control Given To Customers

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Service

5.1.1 Platform as a Service

5.1.2 Software as a Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 E-commerce

5.3.4 Consumer Electronics

5.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Motorola Solutions

6.1.2 Wabco (Asset Trackr)

6.1.3 AT&T Inc.

6.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corp.

6.1.5 Verizon Communications

6.1.6 Geotab Inc.

6.1.7 Blackline Safety Corp.

6.1.8 Spider Tracks Limited

6.1.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

6.1.10 Trimble Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

