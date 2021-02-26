Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Wireless Communication Network Segment to Hold the Maximum Share in Terms of Application

– The radio frequency devices produced with GaAs substrates are commonly used in wireless communication applications, including wireless networks (WLAN), mobile communication, 4G/5G base stations, satellite communications, and Wi-Fi communications. The trend marks an important milestone in the development of next-generation, high-performance, ultra-compact RF front-end chipsets that are needed for 4G and 5G smartphones and other handsets.

– The rising internet penetration across the world, especially in developing countries such as India and Brazil, has stimulated the demand for GaAs wafers. Subsequently, the demand for backhaul, base stations, and fiber-optic networks in wireless communication infrastructure and Wi-Fi connectivity products have escalated and hence support the growing penetration of internet worldwide, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of GaAs wafers.

– Further, the growth of mobile data and the wide adoption of IoT is propelling the requirement of Wi-Fi and other wireless communication devices. The high growth rates for such technologies and other products related to wireless communications are aiding the adoption of GaAs wafers. Hence, the demand for GaAs wafers for wireless communications network will continue to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominates the global GaAs wafer market owing to a large population and the rising smartphone penetration in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India dominate the market in this region.

– One of the major driving factor in this region is the increasing demand for advanced technological devices such as smart devices, smartphones, computers, and laptops, the demand for GaAs wafers in the region is growing at a promising rate.

– China dominates the market for the electronics industry. There is considerable government support in this region which is fostering the market growth. For instance, the Chinese government is promoting its domestic technology market by funding the industry players. The need for safe, reliable, and clean energy source in various countries is likely to increase the demand for the solar cell, which in turn help the market of GaAs wafer to develop.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market in the future? Who is the leader in the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market?

Detailed TOC of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Emerging Concept Of IoT

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of 5G Infrastructure Across The World

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption Of Smartphones

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Production Cost

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Wireless Communication Network

5.1.2 Radio Frequency Electronics

5.1.3 Optoelectronic Devices

5.1.4 Phototonic Devices

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC) Grown GaAs

5.2.2 Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) Grown GaAs

5.2.3 Other Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

6.1.2 AXT, Inc.

6.1.3 DOWA Communication Semiconductors

6.1.4 IQE PLC

6.1.5 WIN Semiconductors

6.1.6 Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

6.1.7 Qorvo, Inc.

6.1.8 Wafer World, Inc.

6.1.9 China Crystal Technologies

6.1.10 II-VI Incorporated

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

