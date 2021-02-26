Food Hydrocolloids Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Food Hydrocolloids Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Food Hydrocolloids market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Food Hydrocolloids Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

High Demand of Gellan Gum

Gelatin differs from other types of hydrocolloids, as it is derived from collagen, an animal protein. Collagen is extracted from bovine (cow), porcine (pig), or piscine (fish) and the properties of gelatins are affected by the source, age, and type of collagen. Gellan gum is an important hydrocolloid in the food industry and is widely used as a food additive in healthy food due to its high content of protein and amino acid. The hydrocolloidal nature of gellan gum has numerous applications in confectionery products (for imparting chewiness, texture, and foam stabilization), jelly deserts (for creaminess, fat reduction, and mouthfeel), dairy products (for stabilization and texturization), and meat products (for water-binding). Further uses of gellan gum include fruit toppings for pastry, instant gravy, instant sauces and soups, edible food films for confectionery products and as a stabilizer in ice cream, cream cheese, and cottage cheese, as well as in food foams and fruit salads.

North America is the Largest Market Segment

North America is one of the largest markets for hydrocolloids; the specific demand for the substance for oil and fat reduction exists in the region given the food habit and eating practices of the consumers. It acts as a barrier for oils and fats in breaded/fried foods consumed heavily in the US. The future growth trend in North America is seen positive given the increasing population being aware and conscious about healthy food and habits. The major types of hydrocolloids in the US hydrocolloid market are gellan gum, xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, and pectin, among others. Owing to the high prices, gellan gum is witnessing a slow growth from the last few years. The growing confectionery market in the United States is driving the market for hydrocolloids, especially hydrocolloids used in candies as enhancers and stabilizers. Their function as thickeners in the bakery industry is driving the demand for food hydrocolloids.

Detailed TOC of Food Hydrocolloids Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Gellan Gum

5.1.2 Pectin

5.1.3 Xanthan Gum

5.1.4 Guar Gum

5.1.5 Carrageenan

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dairy and Frozen Products

5.2.2 Bakery

5.2.3 Beverages

5.2.4 Confectionery

5.2.5 Meat and Seafood Products

5.2.6 Oil and Fats

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.2 CP Kelco U.S., Inc

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 DSM group

6.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.6 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

6.4.7 Behn Meyer Holding AG

6.4.8 J.F. Hydrocolloids, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

