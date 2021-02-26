Managed Print Services Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Managed Print Services Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Managed Print Services market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Managed Print Services Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Retail is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– An unmanaged output condition leaves retailers with huge fleets of devices with multiple vendors, models, supplies and service contracts. Frequent failure of outdated equipment and an over-burdened help desk can adversely affect store operations and shoot up expenses. An output strategy is crucial for improving productivity and diminishing costs.

– Reliability is always outstanding, especially for core applications that you depend on daily, such as printing and publishing of signs, shelf strips, and labels. High level of efficiencies is required in the retail sector. It needs to be achieved in order to streamline the process and save on the costs incurred.

– MPS strategies for retail should identify the right number of networked printers based on specific tasks, physical location and need for redundancy. Simply imposing generic ratios of printers to end users or looking for the lowest possible acquisition cost can generate disappointing results. A plan is needed that perfectly balances cost savings and productivity enhancements. An MPS approach is needed that works seamlessly with existing helpdesk systems and allows for a variety of service models.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– With so many challenges putting pressure on the government, its easy to overlook the opportunities in your paper-intensive work processes. Xerox Managed Print Services for U.S. Federal Government uses a secure FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program)-authorized cloud to streamline your processes and improve employee efficiency. Risk and cost are better managed, and service delivery and productivity improve.

– With the increased revenue generated by the healthcare sector in the United States, doors are getting opened for the various technologies associated with the increased efficiency. Healthcares Managed Print Services (MPS) directly addresses these challenges with a phased approach to implementing device standards. For instance, Alberta Health Services selects Lexmark for USD100 million MPS agreement.

– The insurance industry in the North America has gained a substancial growth in the past. As the insurance industry responds to increasing market and cost pressures, optimizing your print environment is essential to saving time and money that could be better spent working with customers and growing your business.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed Print Services market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Managed Print Services industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Managed Print Services market in the future? Who is the leader in the Managed Print Services market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Managed Print Services market?

Detailed TOC of Managed Print Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Initiatives by the Organizations to Reduce the Paper Wastage

4.3.2 Reduction in the Cost Involved

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Continuous Recurring Expenditure

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Xerox Corporation

6.1.2 Ricoh Company Ltd.

6.1.3 HP Development Company, L.P.

6.1.4 Canon, Inc.

6.1.5 Brother UK Ltd

6.1.6 Lexmark International, Inc.

6.1.7 Konica Minolta, Inc.

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Kyocera Corporation

6.1.10 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.11 Sharp Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

