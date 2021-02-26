Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Blockchain Market in Healthcare market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Managing Healthcare Supply Chain Using Blockchain to Dominate the Market

– WHO estimates that many countries in Africa and parts of Asia and Latin America have areas where more than 30% of the medicines on sale can be counterfeit.

– Pharmaceutical supply chain surveillance has shown that incidents of substandard or counterfeit medicines continue to increase, in what are perceived to be legitimate supply chains around the world. A number of factors have contributed to this rise such as pharmaceutical supply chains which are very complex and are at risk due to the involvement of under-regulated wholesalers, illicit distributors, non-legitimate internet pharmacies and multiple routes for importation around the world.

– Advancements in technology has make it easier for pharmaceutical counterfeiting to copy both product packaging and the pharmaceutical itself so that visually there is a little distinction.

– When a recall happens, manufacturers must communicate clearly and swiftly with the entire supply chain, from wholesalers to pharmacies and collect the faulty item. This demands an increased need of collaboration which can be attained by Blockchain.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth

– In the US, the FDAs Drug Supply Chain Security Act outlines requirements to develop and enhance drug supply chain security by 2023. These developments are good news for blockchain industry as the companies try to manage product quality and security.

– Major U.S. healthcare companies have formed an alliance called Synaptic Health Alliance, consists of Humana, Multiplan, UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Quest Diagnostics and Ascension to trial blockchain solutions in order to improve data quality and reduce costs,

– According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, at least half of the information on Medicare Advantage Organizations contained mistakes, which affects customers by causing delays in medical services and can make them subject to fines.

– In Boston, medical offices use more than two dozen systems for keeping electronic health records. This makes them prone to frauds and hacking.

– Ageing population and rising healthcare costs indicate higher healthcare spending in the US. Thus blockchain offfers a potential solution to safegaurd patient and clinical data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blockchain Market in Healthcare market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Blockchain Market in Healthcare industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Blockchain Market in Healthcare market in the future? Who is the leader in the Blockchain Market in Healthcare market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Blockchain Market in Healthcare market?

Detailed TOC of Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry is Driving the Market Growth

4.3.2 Government Mandates Regarding Maintaining Medicine Quality is Increasing the Market Demand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Blockchain Functionality is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Clinical Data Exchange

5.1.2 Billing Management and Claims Adjudication

5.1.3 Supply Chain Management

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Gem

6.1.4 Patientory Inc.

6.1.5 Guardtime Federal

6.1.6 Hashed Health

6.1.7 Factom Inc.

6.1.8 iSolve LLC

6.1.9 PokitDok Inc.

6.1.10 Chronicled Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

