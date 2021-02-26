Enterprise Mobility Security Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Enterprise Mobility Security Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Enterprise Mobility Security market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Enterprise Mobility Security Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Dominates the Market

– With ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.

– According to Future of Healthcare: 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals cite reduced cost of patient care, 72% highlighted improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors.

– Factors driving the use of mobile devices in Healthcare are improved patient outcomes, increased staff workflow efficiency and reduction in time of patient care.

– Employing mobility security will cause improved information availability and medical workflow efficiency and precision.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Companies in Asia-Pacific are embracing BYOD when it comes to increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.

– More than half the worlds mobile subscribers live in Asia Pacific â€“ mostly in China and India. The growth in high-speed network coverage and smartphone adoption is leading to a surge in the use of mobile data in Asia Pacific.

– According to GSM Intelligence Report 2019, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 17 million jobs in 2018 and the number of smartphones is expected to grow to 3.9 billion by 2025

– The startup ecosystem in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, with the number of active tech hubs in the regions emerging markets doubling over the last year and venture funding into South/Southeast Asian countries tripling since 2016. This indicates a change in workforce working style.

– Mobile is also playing a key role in tackling various social and economic challenges as outlined by the UNs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thus there is a need for mobility security.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Enterprise Mobility Security market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Enterprise Mobility Security industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Enterprise Mobility Security market in the future? Who is the leader in the Enterprise Mobility Security market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Enterprise Mobility Security market?

Detailed TOC of Enterprise Mobility Security Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Change in Workforce Management, Like BYOD is Driving the Adoption of Security Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vendor Lock-In a Major Challenge

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Smartphones

5.1.2 Laptops

5.1.3 Tablets

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Banking/Insurance

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 IT & Telecom

5.2.4 Government

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Blackberry

6.1.2 MobileIron

6.1.3 AirWatch

6.1.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 McAfee, Inc.

6.1.8 Symantec Corporation

6.1.9 SAP

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

