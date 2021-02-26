Europe Carbon Black Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Carbon Black Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Carbon Black market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Europe Carbon Black Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products

– Carbon black is used in tires primarily as a filler to enhance its various characteristics such as tread wear, fuel economy, longevity, etc.

– Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

– Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

– Europe has more than 91 tire manufacturing facilities, 15 R&D centers, and 12 leading tire manufacturers, which are currently in operation. Furthermore, both, the production and sales of, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles in all of Western, Central, and Eastern Europe are expected to increase in the near future, thereby, boosting the market for tire, and hence, the use of carbon black in the region.

– Furthermore, in the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.

– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– Germany is expected to be the leading market for carbon black in Europe. The increasing demand for carbon black from various end-use industries, such as tire, rubber, coatings, and plastic, is expected to drive the carbon black market in Germany.

– Tire application accounts for a major share of the German carbon black market. Carbon black is majorly used as reinforcing filler in tires. It improves the life span of tires, as it conducts heat away from the tread and belt area of tires. It also enhances the properties of tires in terms of fuel mileage, abrasion resistance, and hysteresis; thereby, improving the overall performance of tires.

– Germany is the fourth largest vehicle producer in the world, just after China, the United States, and Japan; and the country has also built a reputation for high-quality automobile manufacturing. Such factors have positioned Germany as one of the most lucrative markets for leading global tire manufacturers.

– Such positive attributes are expected to drive the market for carbon black in Germany through the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Europe Carbon Black market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Europe Carbon Black industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Europe Carbon Black market in the future? Who is the leader in the Europe Carbon Black market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Europe Carbon Black market?

Detailed TOC of Europe Carbon Black Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Tire Industry in Europe

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Fibers

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Specialty Carbon Black

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Oil Prices

4.2.2 Carcinogenic Effects of Carbon Black

4.2.3 Competition from Silica-based Rubber Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Furnace Black

5.1.2 Gas Black

5.1.3 Lamp Black

5.1.4 Thermal Black

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Tires

5.2.2 Industrial Rubber Products

5.2.3 Plastics

5.2.4 Toners and Printing Inks

5.2.5 Coatings

5.2.6 Textile Fibers

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 Italy

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Birla Carbon

6.4.2 Black Bear Carbon B.V.

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Cancarb

6.4.5 Carbon Black Kft.

6.4.6 Continental Carbon Company

6.4.7 Imerys Graphite & Carbon

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.9 OMSK Carbon Group

6.4.10 Orion Engineered Carbons

6.4.11 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

6.4.12 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use Of New Nanomaterial in Tire Production

7.2 Other Opportunities

