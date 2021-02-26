Antimicrobial Plastics Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Antimicrobial Plastics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Antimicrobial Plastics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Healthcare industry dominates the consumption of antimicrobial plastics. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages, such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost, over conventional materials in the healthcare industry.

– Complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospital and dental equipment have led to an ever-growing need for prevention of microbial infections in these areas.

– A growing need for recycling disposable medical products has created innumerable opportunities for the development of antimicrobial solutions.

– Antimicrobial plastics are used in dental surgeries, hospitals, care homes for products ranging from cubicle curtains, beds, nurse call systems, handrails, floors, door handles, pull cords, and case note holders.

– In addition, antimicrobial plastics are also used in manufacturing of medical devices such as tubing, connectors, syringes, and connectors, as well as the wide variety of molded parts.

– Thus, with the increasing healthcare-associated infections in healthcare industry, the usage of antimicrobial plastics is expected to rapidly rise in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing production in industries, such as consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive, and consumer goods, the demand for antimicrobial plastics is increasing significantly in the region.

– Healthcare industry in the region has been witnessing huge investments in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam. The region have been focusing on increasing healthcare infrastructure with rising income of the people, growing aging population, and growing medical spending in the region.

– Automotive production is also increasing in the countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Besides, China, the worlds largest automotive producer, is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– In addition, India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for antimicrobial plastics for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

– The region is also witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market. Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for antimicrobial plastics market in the region during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antimicrobial Plastics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Antimicrobial Plastics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Antimicrobial Plastics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Antimicrobial Plastics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Antimicrobial Plastics market?

Detailed TOC of Antimicrobial Plastics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics in Various Applications

4.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Demand from the Healthcare and Packaging Sectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Commodity Plastic

5.1.2 Engineering Plastic

5.1.3 High Performance Plastic

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Consumer Goods

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Building and Construction

5.2.7 Food and Beverage

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bayer AG

6.4.3 Biocote (AkzoNobel N.V)

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 King Plastic Corporation

6.4.7 Lonza

6.4.8 Microban International

6.4.9 Milliken Chemical

6.4.10 Parx Plastics N.V.

6.4.11 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.12 SANITIZED AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments in R&D

