Carbon Prepreg Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Carbon Prepreg Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Carbon Prepreg market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Carbon Prepreg Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Carbon prepregs have experienced widespread use in the automotive industry owing to their high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and workability features. They are replacing metals in various automotive applications due to their light-weight but tough features, which contributes to lesser fuel consumption.

– Automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini have committed themselves to increase the usage of carbon fiber, such as CFRP components in their vehicles as they contribute to the reduction in weight.

– Companies, such as Daimler and Toray Industries provide CFRP automotive parts to their consumers. In recent times, more automotive companies are forming close partnerships with carbon fiber manufacturers to conduct research and realize the dream to commercialize automotive CFRPs.

– Carbon fiber manufacturers, such as Oak Ridge National Laboratorys (ORNL) carbon Fiber composites consortium is well connected with various OEM manufacturers, Tier one players, and various other major material suppliers in the industry.

– In the automotive industry, use of such materials is found in front bumpers, splitters, fenders, wheel arches, brake ducts, bonnets, vents, roofs, and door liners to name a few. With the growing automotive industry and the increasing need for materials that will help to save fuel consumption, the market for carbon prepreg will continue to increase through 2024.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the carbon prepreg market, contributing to a share of more than 30% in 2018. The aerospace & defense sector is the one of the promising sectors in the region.

– In defense applications, prepregs are used in ballistic and blast protection systems in armored vehicles and structural components for vehicles in the United States. In addition, major players in the United States are planning to increase their investments for the development of carbon prepregs, for use in newer applications in the energy sector, which is expected to increase the consumption of carbon prepregs in the coming years.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country had recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth had decreased by 8.13% in 2017, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. However, in 2018, the total production of automobiles in the country had registered a growth of 1.1% YoY over 2017, reaching a total of 1,13,14,705 vehicles.

– Hence, the increased emphasis on the aerospace & defense sector and automobile industries along with the growth of other end-users across the region, is expected to augment the growth of the global carbon prepreg market over the forecast market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Prepreg market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Carbon Prepreg industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Carbon Prepreg market in the future? Who is the leader in the Carbon Prepreg market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Carbon Prepreg market?

