Liquid Applied Membrane Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Liquid Applied Membrane Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Liquid Applied Membrane market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Liquid Applied Membrane Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Roofing Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The waterproofing of concrete roofs has always been a great challenge to the engineers and coating specifiers. With the increased complexity of structural movements, the growing concern for leakages in the concrete structures has carved the needs for diverse waterproofing systems for a long time.

– An effective and durable waterproofing system is absolutely critical to ensure the long-term durability of the concrete slabs as well as to keep maintenance costs low by avoiding costly repairs.

– Liquid applied membranes that cure to form rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membranes are capable of stretching and returning to its original shape without damage. These membranes have found wide acceptance in the roofing market.

– These membranes are applied in roofing by conventional methods like brush, roller or single component airless spray, with a single coat yielding around 450-500 microns per coat with a re-coat window of four hours. They have an excellent crack bridging abilities to tackle the structural movements in the concrete. They also possess puncture resistance quality to build landscaping, gardens, and ballast or pavers over them, without undermining the integrity of the waterproofed layer.

– The liquid applied membranes in roofing offer complete water-tightness with long life expectancy and minimal maintenance. These membranes are applied without the use of bitumen, open flames, or solvents and they do not contain seams or stitches.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. United States is the largest market for liquid applied membranes in North America. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects, growing underground water construction requirements, and rising infrastructural developments in the country.

– Residential construction for single families witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for liquid applied membrane in the country.

– In Mar 2019, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to allocate an estimated USD 6 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans for water infrastructure projects.

– Additionally, the country has more than 100 million square feet of space still under construction for office requirements. Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the market for liquid applied membrane is expected to witness a high growth in the country during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Applied Membrane market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Liquid Applied Membrane industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Liquid Applied Membrane market in the future? Who is the leader in the Liquid Applied Membrane market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Liquid Applied Membrane market?

Detailed TOC of Liquid Applied Membrane Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage of Waterproofing Membranes to Maintain Longevity of Buildings

4.1.2 Increasing Benefits of Liquid Applied Membranes resulting in Cost Effective Construction

4.1.3 Growing Infrastructural and Commercial Projects in Emerging Economies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes such as Sheet Membranes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Cementitious

5.1.3 Bituminous

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Roofing

5.2.2 Walls

5.2.3 Underground and Tunnels

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sika AG

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Carlisle Companies Inc.

6.4.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.5 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

6.4.6 Henry Company

6.4.7 Johns Manville

6.4.8 Kemper System America Inc.

6.4.9 Soprema Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing office space construction

