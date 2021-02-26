Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Renewable Aviation Fuel Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Defense Sector to be the Fastest-Growing Segment

– The defense sector consumes a large amount of aviation fuel. On an average, the US military burns about 4.8 billion gallons of jet fuel and diesel each year. Nearly half of that goes to the Air Force and around one-third to the Navy.

– Besides, the military sector seeks to improve the environmental performance of their aircraft fleets, as well as to reduce environmental emissions. Biofuels are considered as a way to maintain secure sources of fuel and reduce cost volatility, while supporting the countrys environmental initiatives.

– The defense sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing government focus on promoting bio-jet fuels in the defense/military sector, particularly in the United States.

– Companies, such as Honeywell, use this renewable jet fuel process technology for the US Navy and Air Force, as part of a joint program for the US Defense Energy Support Center (DESC) for alternative fuel testing and certification.

North America dominated the Market

– North America is one of the largest markets for both, the aviation industry and renewable aviation fuel. In 2017, the United States commercial aircraft fleet reached around 7,397, representing an increase of 2.79% from the previous years fleet. The United States airlines carried an all-time high number of passengers in 2018 â€“ 1011.5 million system worldwide. In the United States, robust growth in air travel resulted in more than 9.2 million metric ton increase in aviation emissions, in 2018 and this number is expected to increase in the coming years as well.

– Switching to more energy-dense biofuel, to reach the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector, is expected to play an important role in reducing GHG concentration across the region.

– Waste, residual fats and oil could supply as much as 7% of the total jet fuel demand in the United States and Canada. In North America, Diamond Green Diesel and AltAir (part of World Energy), the two largest renewable diesel producers, are primarily making use of waste feedstock, such as animal fats and used cooking oil, for their production.

– Overall, with supportive policies to decarbonize the aviation emission, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand center for renewable aviation fuel market.

Detailed TOC of Renewable Aviation Fuel Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2024

4.3 Government Policies and Regulations

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

5.1.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)

5.1.3 Synthesisized Iso-Paraffinic (SIP) and Alcohol-to-Jet (AJT)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Defense

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Total SA

6.3.2 Neste Oyj

6.3.3 Swedish Biofuels AB

6.3.4 Red Rock Biofuels LLC

6.3.5 Gevo Inc.

6.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.3.7 Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

6.3.8 SG Preston Company

6.3.9 LanzaTech Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

