Image Sensors Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Image Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Image Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Key Market Trends:

CMOS Image Sensor Holds a Major Market Share

– With the increasing demand for high-definition image capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in the region, as they provide faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.

– With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, the use of image capturing has increased significantly coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.

– The smartphone companies are regularly looking for innovations in the smartphones camera to enhance the resolution. For instance, in July 2018, Sony announced the highest resolution image sensors camera IMX586 in the world for smartphone cameras. The company increased the resolution to 48 effective megapixels, which in turn is expected to compel other companies to invest in similar technology; thus boosting the market growth.

– Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.

North America to Occupy the Major Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for image processing technological research, globally. The market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities and industrialization. Automotive is one of the largest markets in North America.

– Safety-related mandates in the automotive industry in North America are rising because of the rising accidents. This rise in accidents rate is increasing the need for ADAS in the automobile industry, with the incorporation of advanced image sensing capabilities acting as a significant market driver, and influencing the market growth in the region.

– Even the traffic federal regulations mandating the use of advanced image sensors from heavy vehicles to commercial vehicles for emergency preparedness have also contributed to the growth of the image sensors market.

– The image sensors market in North America is dominated by CMOS sensors, as they are heavily used in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Technological advancements and nanotechnology applications are the future opportunities for the image sensors market in North America.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Image Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Image Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Image Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Image Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Image Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Sector

4.3.2 Demand for Gesture Recognition/Control in Vertical Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Diminishing CCD technology market would pose a challenge to OEMs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 CMOS

5.1.2 CCD

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Security and Surveillance

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 ams AG

6.1.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 Sony Corporation

6.1.7 STMicroelectronics N.V

6.1.8 Teledyne DALSA Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

