France Packaging Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “France Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the France Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

France Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Flexible Packaging is Estimated to have Relatively High Market Share

– Flexible packaging is a package type whose shape can be readily changed, e.g., bags and pouches. Flexible packaging is leading the way in packaging innovation, as it ensures food safety and extends shelf life. It is also able to follow one of the most important trends in the packaging industry is product protection, packaging design and performance, consumer convenience, and sustainability, which positively impacts the environment, consumers, and businesses.

– Some other factors stimulating the growth of the market in the region are that it also generates less waste, significantly reducing landfill discards. Even lighter-weight flexible packaging results in less transportation-related energy and fossil fuel consumption and environmental pollution.

– Further, innovations in technology in the packaging industry have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging, and improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds.

– Flexible packaging has experienced substantial positive growth in France. As cheaper and lighter weight packaging is gaining popularity in France, it is encouraging manufacturers to use Flexible packaging for different products, and hence, the factors responsible for the growing trend.

– Also, many companies in the region are expanding through partnerships or investments in technology. For instance, In January 2019, Koehler Paper Group partnered with the company Wilfried Heinzel as its sales partner for flexible packaging papers in France, Spain, and Portugal.

Plastic Expected to be the Most Used Packaging Material

– Plastic packaging holds the largest share in the French packaging industry by material type. The material’s ability to produce lightweight packages, ease of handling, ability to mold into various shapes, speedy transportation, and reduced cost helps it to attain prominence.

– Also, the increased use of plastic packaging in non-traditional sectors such as wine and other traditional sectors such as food and beverages, healthcare, etc., is ensuring that the growth of plastic packaging is maintained.

– However, sustainable packaging is gaining importance worldwide, and the manufacturers are becoming more focused on reducing packaging waste, reducing the carbon footprint of production and transportation.

– They are also focusing on increasing the use of recycled content in their packaging, and further light weighting packaging to reduce the number of materials used to develop sustainable packaging.

– Also, France has an ambitious plan to recycle all its plastic packaging waste by 2025. To meet this goal, France has decided to impose a tax on the packaging that is not made from recycled material from 2019. The region has also introduced a deposit scheme on plastic bottles.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the France Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the France Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the France Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the France Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the France Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of France Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Macroeconomic Factors Such As Demographic Changes, Changing Consumer Preferences

4.3.2 Increasing Tourism in the Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Decreasing Consumption of Wine

4.4.2 High Unemployment Rates Leading to Low Disposable Incomes

4.4.3 Sustainable Development

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Other Types of Material

5.2 By Packaging Type

5.2.1 Flexible Packaging

5.2.2 Rigid Plastics

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food

5.3.2 Beverages

5.3.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Beauty and Personal Care

5.3.5 Other End-user Vertical

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AR Packaging Group AB

6.1.2 DS Smith PLC

6.1.3 Smurfit Kappa

6.1.4 Tetra Pak International S.A.

6.1.5 Amcor Limited

6.1.6 Rexam (Ball Corporation)

6.1.7 RPC Group PLC

6.1.8 Owens Illinois Inc.

6.1.9 Ardagh Group

6.1.10 Mondi Group

6.1.11 Bemis Company, Inc.

6.1.12 Ametek, Inc.

6.1.13 Crown Holding

6.1.14 Constantia Flexibles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

