Night Vision Cameras Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Night Vision Cameras Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Night Vision Cameras market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Night Vision Cameras Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Night Vision System of ADAS Component in Automobile to Account for a Significant Share

– Night vision systems uses a thermographic camera to increase a drivers perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicles headlights with the help of near and far IR (infrared), which is giving an opportunity to increase the market growth in night vision cameras market.

– Night vision car cameras are being increasingly used in automobiles, especially in autonomous self-driving cars particularly for navigation applications. Just like humans, hardware components on autonomous vehicles have trouble spotting road signs, pedestrians, animals, road markings, and other items on the road at night. With the help of night vision, autonomous cars would be able to see twice as far ahead as they can now.

– FLIR produces the only automotive-qualified thermal camera that is in cars today. Through Tier 1 automotive supplier Veoneer, more than 500,000 cars have reliable night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, they provide the ability to reliably classify objects in the day and night both including smoke, sun glare, fog.

– The latest camera generation MFC500 from Continental is a crucial part of camera platform and provides solutions ranging from ADAS function to Highly Automated Driving (HAD). It features excellent night vision, high image resolution of up to eight megapixel and wide field of view of up to 125 degrees, enabling cross-traffic objects (vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians etc.) to be detected even earlier. In addition, it includes leading-edge technologies such as machine learning and neural networks to come to a real scene understanding, which will enhance the growth of the market.

North America is Accounted to Hold Highest Market Share

– North America is expected to be the dominant market, with United States accounting for maximum consumption, owing to its large army and military requirements. DVSs (Defence Vision Systems) night vision and surveillance system applications have been installed in armoured and airborne vehicles supported by defence forces in United States, with properties having high-resolution intensified camera using third-generation intensifier coupled to a 1.4MP sensor.

– According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one-fourth of all US driving is done at night and more than half of all traffic deaths occur at this time, so the use of night vision camera in automobile sector is higly demanded which increases the growth of the market.

– Autolivs mono vision systems have enabled their customers achieve 5-Star NCAP safety rating in North America. It provides general object detection (including pedestrians, children and cyclists, cars and trucks), lane markings, worldwide traffic signs detection and road edges, which gives an opportunity for high demand of this system.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Night Vision Cameras market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Night Vision Cameras industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Night Vision Cameras market in the future? Who is the leader in the Night Vision Cameras market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Night Vision Cameras market?

Detailed TOC of Night Vision Cameras Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Need for Advanced Surveillance Technology

4.3.2 Automotive Night VisionÂ Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 TargettingÂ Through Transparent Obstacles

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Wired Night Vision Cameras

5.1.2 Wireless Night Vision Cameras

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Military & Defense

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Public & Residential Infrastructure

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Research

5.2.6 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intevac, Inc.

6.1.2 Photonis

6.1.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.1.4 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

6.1.5 FLIR Systems, Inc.

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.8 TAK Technologies Private Limited

6.1.9 Harris Corporation

6.1.10 Tactical Night Vision Company, Inc.

6.1.11 General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies, Inc.

6.1.12 Nivisys, LLC

6.1.13 Sony Corporation

6.1.14 Sharp Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

