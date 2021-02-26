Fresh Food Packaging Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Fresh Food Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Fresh Food Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Products to Drive the market Growth

– After packaging, it takes time for packaged food to reach consumers across various parts of the world. The packaged food may not be fresh and might lose its aroma and taste before reaching the consumer. The threat of food being spoilt before reaching the consumer is increasing, as it would result in a loss of the capital invested in the packaging.

– To overcome this, food processing industries are investing in technologies and various new packaging techniques, such as intelligent packaging and engineering science, which help in increasing the shelf life of the product. Organizations are focusing on consumer satisfaction, apart from revenues, as it impacts the image and value in the market.

– Increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding consuming fresh food are influencing consumers to opt for packaged products with a longer shelf life. Therefore, rising demand for better shelf life products across countries such as the United States is driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Asia-Pacific has experienced positive growth in the fresh food packaging market and is estimated to witness significant growth, over the forecast period. The disposable income of consumers in the region has witnessed significant growth, which increased the standard of living of people in the region.

– The growing urban population in India and China is increasing the demand for fresh food packaging in this region. India and China, together contributed over 70% of the total share of Asia-Pacific share, in 2018.

– The increasing exports of fruits and vegetables in Asia-pacific is increasing the growth of the market. The world imports of fruit and vegetables have increased by 17.6%, imports of fruits and vegetables in the Asia Pacific region increased by a remarkable 51.6%.

– Moreover, in a country such as India, the growing demand for online food ordering is increasing the usage of packaged food boxes which is pushing the fresh food packaging market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fresh Food Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Fresh Food Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Fresh Food Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Fresh Food Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Fresh Food Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Fresh Food Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of the Products

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Paper and Paperboard

5.2 By Packaging Type

5.2.1 Cans

5.2.2 Converted Roll Stock

5.2.3 Gusseted Box

5.2.4 Corrugated Box

5.2.5 Boxboard

5.2.6 Other Packaging Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Poultry and Meat Products

5.3.2 Dairy Products

5.3.3 Vegetables and Fruits

5.3.4 Sea Food

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

6.1.3 Smurfit Kappa Group

6.1.4 Mondi Limited

6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.6 International Paper Company

6.1.7 Sonoco Products

6.1.8 Schur Flexibles Group

6.1.9 Anchor Packaging Inc.

6.1.10 ITC Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

